Black Hills clinical trial site studying COVID treatments

A new clinical trial site conducting studies in the Black Hills region is participating in a COVID-19 outpatient treatment study.

The American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network in Rapid City, a newly established site of the Black Hills Center for American Indian Health, is participating in the ACTIV-2 Outpatients Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial. The trial, led by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, will evaluate potential COVID-19 treatments for people who are not hospitalized.

“What we have is for those who are at high risk for developing severe COVID illness resulting in their hospitalization and being put at risk of losing their life,” principal investigator Jeff Henderson said.

The trial site has been active for a month but it has yet to enroll its first participant. Henderson told the Journal one potential participant was screened but was not eligible.

Qualifying patients for the study must be 18 years old or older, have tested positive for COVID within the last 10 days, not be hospitalized, began experiencing symptoms no more than eight days prior and continue to experiencing symptoms within 24 hours of entering the study. Those interested can visit riseabovecovid.org for information on enrolling.

