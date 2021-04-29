Black Hills clinical trial site studying COVID treatments

A new clinical trial site conducting studies in the Black Hills region is participating in a COVID-19 outpatient treatment study.
The American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network in Rapid City, a newly established site of the Black Hills Center for American Indian Health, is participating in the ACTIV-2 Outpatients Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial. The trial, led by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, will evaluate potential COVID-19 treatments for people who are not hospitalized.
“What we have is for those who are at high risk for developing severe COVID illness resulting in their hospitalization and being put at risk of losing their life,” principal investigator Jeff Henderson said.
The trial site has been active for a month but it has yet to enroll its first participant. Henderson told the Journal one potential participant was screened but was not eligible.
Qualifying patients for the study must be 18 years old or older, have tested positive for COVID within the last 10 days, not be hospitalized, began experiencing symptoms no more than eight days prior and continue to experiencing symptoms within 24 hours of entering the study. Those interested can visit riseabovecovid.org for information on enrolling.
“While people with COVID-19 may start off with just a few minor symptoms, they can rapidly become very ill, and this is true of both young and older people. People living in the Black Hills region who have recently become diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not hospitalized have the opportunity to make a huge contribution to science by participating in this ACTIV-2 study,” Henderson said in a news release.
The trials will study multiple medications to see if they are safe, if they help people recover quicker, get rid of the virus or prevent infected people from getting sicker or being hospitalized. Medications used can be intravenous injections, injections/shots, or pills.
The ACTIV-2 study is adaptable, meaning investigational treatments are added or removed as the study transitions from different phases. Different treatments can also be stopped if they aren’t working, Henderson said.
“At the present time, we have 3 monoclonal antibody agents and 1 polyclonal antibody agent. Two of these are in Phase 2 while the other two are in Phase 3,” Henderson told the Journal. “We also have an oral pill agent and intramuscular injection agent that were in Phase 2 stopped, and we are waiting to hear if either is going to proceed to its Phase 3 evaluation, when it will probably become available in our arsenal to use again.”
The study is a part of the National Institute of Health’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines program, focused on coordinating research strategies that prioritize and speeds development of COVID treatments and vaccines.
Sponsored by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the study is also supported by the Federal COVID Response-Therapeutics, a multi-agency governmental effort to accelerate COVID vaccination, therapeutics and diagnostics.
The trial site will also be one of only a handful of sites in the United States participating in Sanofi Pasteur’s, the vaccine division of the global pharmaceutical company Sanofi, upcoming Phase 3 COVID vaccine prevention trial launching on May 26.