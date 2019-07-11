The Black Hills Community Theatre has received a grant that will fund in-class workshops and residencies at Rapid City Area Schools, the group announced Tuesday.
The group said a $10,000 grant from the Sheldon F. Reese Foundation of Sioux Falls will aid in the implementation of the schools' STEAM² (steam-squared) initiative. The curriculum is part of the RCAS' strategic plan for 2022 on 21st-century learning and incorporates a hands-on approach to science, technology, arts and mathematics education.
Theatre staff will work with school administrators and teachers to develop arts projects for students and also offer consultation services, according to a release from the group. Touted benefits of arts education include the development of critical thinking, listening and communication skills, the release says.
The group already offers short-term residencies at Rapid City schools on creative dramatics and developmental drama, forms of theater education that are said to help with social-emotional development.