Black Hills Energy donated a total of $200,000 to 16 regional non-profit organizations in the first quarter of 2019, the company announced Thursday.
"I'm pleased to have the opportunity to support you in our small way," Black Hills Energy CEO and President Linn Evans said in a presentation to non-profit representatives held at the company's Horizon Point headquarters in Rapid City.
The Mount Rushmore Society alone received $100,000 in contributions, the largest grant announced. Founded in 1930, the society is dedicated to preservation of and fundraising for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
The group is attempting to raise $2 million partly to produce new informational videos that would replace those that currently play in the monument's amphitheater and visitor's center. Kay Jorgensen, president of the society, said some of the current videos are more than 30 years old.
That money will also go toward the purchase of new communication equipment for memorial park rangers. Jorgensen said the society is looking at installing a public announcement-type system that rangers can use to address visitors over a loudspeaker.
Company grants also enabled the First People's Fund, which received the second largest contribution at $25,000, to purchase the headquarters it had previously been renting. The fund provides support and education for Native American artists nationwide.
"The ability for us to expand our programming also means we need to expand our staff,” spokesperson Cecily Engelhart said after the presentation. "Our ability to expand staff also means we need to house them.”
The organization now occupies the first floor of the building at 706 West Boulevard, having previously only taken up a portion. Second-floor office spaces, Engelhart said, are being rented out to other businesses and groups.
Youth mental health and addiction organization WellFully received a $5,000 grant from the company for the development of its new Waterloo Street facility. The residential facility, which opened in November, is said by organization officials to be the only one of its kind in western South Dakota.
A grant in that same amount was also awarded to the Tom Pfeifle Memorial group, named for the late Rapid City school graduate, for the redevelopment of Raider Park that sits across from Stevens High School into a multi-use trail and green space. At least $70,000 have been raised for the project so far.
Black Hills Energy also announced grant awards for the following groups:
- Young Life, $15,000;
- South Dakota allied Arts, $10,000;
- American Red Cross, $10,000;
- Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, $7,500;
- South Dakota Helpline Center, $5,000;
- Consumer Credit Counseling, $5,000;
- Timberline Little League Baseball, $5,000;
- Junior Achievement, $4,500;
- Douglas Patriot Baseball, $4,500;
- Leadership South Dakota, $2,000;
- Our Camp, $1,250;
- Stage Barn Middle School PTA, $1,000.