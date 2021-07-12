Black Hills Energy completes 55-year-old line rebuild

Black Hills Energy completed its rebuild of an 8-mile transmission line and put it into service in mid-May.

Marc Eyre, vice president of electric operations in South Dakota, said the line connects three transmission substations and transports power throughout the region.

Parts of the line were about 55-years-old.

The two-phased project began in 2020 starting with a rebuild from north of Interstate-90 to the intersection of Omaha Street and Mountain View Road. The rest of the project to just south of Catron Boulevard was completed this year.

“We're able to bring the line to today’s standards and be in a place where we can provide safe and reliable service for decades and far into the future,” he said.

Eyre said the company does regular line patrols to look at wear and tear and potential liability issues.

He said the line is part of the company’s common use system, so it serves Black Hills Energy customers as well as other utilities. He said the cost of the line is recovered from those who use the line, which is reflected in the company’s cost adjustment summary.