Black Hills Energy preparing to move downtown power lines underground

Black Hills Energy is planning on starting construction on its downtown infrastructure project early next year.

Director of Operations Mike Pogany said the utility is moving overhead power lines underground between Main Street and St. Joseph Street and between Fourth and Ninth streets in January or February. He said that timeline may be a challenge and anticipates a start date of March 1 with completion around November or December.

Power lines in alleys will be moved underground where "convenient and feasible," Pogany said. The company is working with landowners and commercial property owners to schedule outages and coordinate the work throughout the construction season.

The downtown infrastructure project will be done over seven phases. Black Hills Energy originally planned on completing the project by 2025.

Pogany said the project is still on pace, although it will likely continue through 2026. He said the company shortened the phases in 2021 and will resume in 2022.

"That was really just to accommodate easements and scheduling outages for customers," Pogany said.

He said the company is working with customers, the city and other utilities in the area to coordinate and schedule the activities, which can extend the project timeline.

Pogany said Black Hills Energy is also working with landowners and property owners to keep alleys open and accessible.

"Our construction planning team has been working with the property owners to determine areas that can be temporarily closed for construction activities," he said. "There will be some temporary disruptions at times, but it's our intent to keep access to businesses and alleys to the best extent practicable."

The rest of the phases are as follows, although Pogany said the schedule could be adjusted to account for new development, outage coordination, project planning and utility activities outside the company's scope.

Phase 3B: Ninth to Fourth streets, Main to St. Joseph streets, 2022

Phase 4: West Boulevard to Sixth Street, Main to Omaha streets, 2023

Phase 5: Sixth to Third streets, Omaha to Main streets, 2024

Phase 6: Fourth to First streets, Kansas City to Main streets, 2025

Phase 7: Third Street to East Boulevard, Main to Omaha streets, 2026

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.