Black Hills Energy raises rates to recover costs from February cold snap

Black Hills Energy customers will see higher bills to account for increased fuel costs driven by a higher demand for power in February, according to a news release from the utility.

The energy company announced Friday afternoon that a residential customer using 670 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of $11.06 per month for one year.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved the increase that will go into effect June 1 and continue through May 2022. The cost will appear as an additional line item on customer bills.

Customers will see increased bills over the next year "to reduce the impact to customer bills," according to the press release.

Customers can enroll in Budget Billing to develop a free payment plan that averages the amount they can pay each month. Customers could also seek Hearts Warming Homes through the Salvation Army or 211 for additional assistance.

