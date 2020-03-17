Black Hills Energy responds to COVID-19, suspends service disconnections

Rapid City-based regional energy provider Black Hills Energy Corporation today announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it has activated its corporate response team to focus efforts on its highest priority, the health and safety of employees, customers, business partners and the communities it serves.

According to a release, the company also activated its business continuity plan and has taken steps to ensure that Black Hills Energy continues to provide customers safe, essential energy.

The continuity plan provides necessary resources to keep operations and facilities safe and secure and support ongoing energy delivery. To date, the company has not experienced any significant impacts on the delivery of energy to its 1.3 million utility customers.

“Our highest priority is the safety and health of our employees, customers and communities,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We are doing our part to minimize the spread of the virus while also providing help to our customers that face hardship from COVID-19.”

To support customers that may be impacted from COVID-19, Black Hills is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers.