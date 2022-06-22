Black Hills Energy to bury power lines in Art Alley

Black Hills Energy announced Wednesday a project to bury all the overhead power lines along downtown Rapid City's Art Alley.

In a news release, the company said the project will improve system safety and reliability, and prepare for future growth of the downtown corridor. The Art Alley electric infrastructure project is part of a larger utility construction plan for five blocks of overhead utility lines.

Black Hills Energy said work begins this week and is expected to last approximately six weeks.

“By removing aging infrastructure, we will strengthen the resiliency of the downtown power grid and improve the overall aesthetic of one of Rapid City’s most unique and beloved displays of public art,” said Bo Secrest, Black Hills Energy’s Rapid City operations manager. “As we transform and modernize our infrastructure, Art Alley will also be transformed with expanded access to exposed brick walls and an open sky view.”

Art Alley is a popular attraction for public art in downtown Rapid City. The alley is located between Main and St. Joseph streets to the north and south, and Sixth and Seventh streets to the east and west.

When completed, Art Alley’s distribution power lines and telecommunication lines will be buried underground. Wall-mounted service lines to meters located in the alley will remain above ground, Black Hills Energy said.

“Throughout the planning and implementation of this project, we will continue working closely with our customers and neighbors to minimize the impact on businesses, traffic flow and Downtown Summer Nights activities,” Secrest said.

Construction will take place primarily during business hours Monday through Friday. However, the news release said some after-hours outages will be required and are coordinated with customers in advance.

To support public safety and accommodate heavy equipment needed for construction, Black Hills Energy said the company will block the west half of Art Alley, between Seventh and Sixth streets, for the duration of the project.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0