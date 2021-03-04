Black Hills Energy warns customers to expect increased bills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The historic spike in natural gas commodity prices had substantial impacts on the fuel and purchased power costs of many electric and natural gas utilities. Our operational teams worked diligently to mitigate much of these costs, but we did experience higher natural gas costs to meet customer demand," Eyre said. "Customers will unfortunately see an increase to the Cost Adjustment Summary (applicable to electric customers) or Gas Cost Adjustment (applicable to natural gas customers) portion of their bills as a result of those pass-through costs."

Black Hills Energy did not provide an estimated increase to bills, but Eyre said it would evaluate the impact to future utility costs and work with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and the Wyoming Public Service Commission to mitigate the total net impact of the increased natural gas prices.

"At this time it is too early to tell what the exact impact will be," he said.

Eyre said customers who are worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in average monthly payment plans, or seek out financial assistance through charitable resources.