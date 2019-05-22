Power restoration efforts continue for Black Hills Energy customers who lost electrical service during this week's heavy snow and high wind conditions.
According to a release, outages affected about 4,900 customers in Custer, Hill City, Silver City, Keystone, Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis and included areas of Custer State Park, Pactola Lake and Sheridan Lake. Minor outages have also occurred in Rapid City.
On Wednesday, Black Hills Energy crews began power restoration during the early morning hours and plan to continue through the day.
The cause of the outages is the 8 to 18 inches of heavy wet snow and high winds affecting trees and power lines throughout the Black Hills region.
Crews will continue to work during daylight hours over the next two days to support power restoration efforts where work and road conditions are safe.
Customers can stay informed on outage information by calling 888-890-5554, logging on to blackhillsenergy.com, or on Facebook.