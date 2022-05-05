Black Hills Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Black Hills Farmers Market opens this Saturday, May 7, marking the start of its summer schedule. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through the end of October. Beginning July 6, the market will be open Wednesdays as well as Saturdays, also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors come from a 200-mile area offering a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, as well as meat (chicken, pork, beef, goat and lamb), eggs, plants, jewelry, honey, canned foods and baked goods. BHFM proudly provides healthy, local food to our community and has supported local farmers and the local economy for more than three decades.

Through the summer months, customers may enjoy live music, ask questions at the master gardeners booth, or learn more about a local non-profit at the community booth. The Rapid City Public Library will have its popup library each Saturday at which patrons can get a library card and check out and return library materials.

Thanks to sponsorships from Monument Health and Black Hills Energy, Black Hills Farmers Market offers matching dollars for customers using SNAP benefits at the market with its Double Up Food Bucks program. This program helps low-income families eat more fruits and vegetables

Additional details are available on the Black Hills Farmers Market website at www.blackhillsfarmersmarket.org or on Facebook.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0