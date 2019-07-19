The Black Hills Farmers Market will celebrate its 30th birthday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 145 East Omaha St. in Rapid City.
Organizers will be offering free hot dogs, lemonade and cupcakes from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the celebration, according to Barbara Cromwell, who is the market manager.
This also will be the first Saturday that peaches are available at the market, she said, and there will be a crafts for kids’ event at the master gardener’s booth.
In addition, there will be yoga from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and the “Double Up Food Bucks” program for customers with EBT cards, which are regular features of the weekly market.
According to a news release, vendors come from a 200-mile area to sell vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, plants, jewelry, art, honey, canned foods and baked goods. New products this year have included Dimock cheese and butter, kombucha, medicinal herbs, mushrooms and alfajores, which are South American cookies.
The Black Hills Farmers Market will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. For more information, visit blackhillsfarmersmarket.org.