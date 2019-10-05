The history and literary life of the Black Hills is featured this weekend on C-SPAN as part of its Cities Tour that explores the American story.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender kicked off the weekend’s coverage from 5 to 8 a.m. Friday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program. On Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., non-fiction writers will be interviewed on Book TV on C-SPAN2 (channel 88 Midco, 102 Vast, 351 Direct TV, 211 Dish). On Sunday at noon the area’s history will be on display on American History TV on C-SPAN3 (channel 159 Midco).