{{featured_button_text}}

The history and literary life of the Black Hills is featured this weekend on C-SPAN as part of its Cities Tour that explores the American story.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender kicked off the weekend’s coverage from 5 to 8 a.m. Friday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program. On Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., non-fiction writers will be interviewed on Book TV on C-SPAN2 (channel 88 Midco, 102 Vast, 351 Direct TV, 211 Dish). On Sunday at noon the area’s history will be on display on American History TV on C-SPAN3 (channel 159 Midco).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0