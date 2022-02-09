Black Hills fire program manager selected as leadership award winner

A Black Hills man with the Box Elder Job Corps was named the Job Corps Assistant Fire Management Officer of the Year, the United States Forest Service – Black Hills National Forest announced Tuesday.

Robert Cota, Crew 15 fire program manager for the Box Elder Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center, was selected as officer of the year for the Anthony Conte – Leadership by Example award.

Those selected for the award display exemplary acts of leadership and organizational management, and a positive attitude while working in harsh conditions that encourage others to maintain a positive attitude and safe outlook on completing the mission.

The center is operated by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Forest Service, and is part of the nationally funded Department of Labor scholarship program for those 16-24 years old.

Cota's colleagues nominated him for the award and said he has a passion for taking care of people and safety is paramount. They said he's always looking out for crew members and puts forth effort to build skilled and strong modules in an inclusive team environment.

Cota has been with the program since its founding in 2013. According to the release, Cota has fostered relationships with other Job Corps Centers and Districts, and other federal agencies and staff modules.

