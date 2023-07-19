Membership into one of the most prestigious South Dakota conservation organizations now has a no-cost option.

The Black Hills Flyfishers is expanding their reach and advocacy efforts to anyone who believes in clean water, sustainable fisheries, and access to each. The board of directors voted to add a no-cost membership in a continued effort to grow South Dakota’s fly fishing and cold-water conservation community.

“We are forever grateful to current and past dues paying members for sustaining the Black Hills Flyfishers for over 40 years,” said Buddy Seiner, president of the board of directors. “We believe that expanding the fly fishing community is a vital part to recruiting and retaining more people who care about our natural resources, wildlife, and the ecosystems in which they exist. We hope this new membership model will better accommodate future growth.”

The Black Hills Flyfishers has been advocating for sustainable fisheries and clean water initiatives since 1980. Over $420,000 has been given to amazing projects, programs, and organizations. Future goals of the BHFF include a fly fishing mentorship program, beaver dam analog funding and installation, professional video production highlighting Black Hills hydrology, riparian and aquatic habitat projects, access initiatives, and much more.

While membership into the Black Hills Flyfishers will have a no-cost option, individuals will still be urged to support the work being done through financial contributions and volunteer efforts.

“We want to build a community full of trust, cooperation, loyalty, and collective responsibility,” said Seiner. “To do that, we need to find more individuals who believe in what we are doing. As this community grows, so will the amount of time, treasure, and talents available to support all of our ambitions.”

A full list of future BHFF goals and objectives may be found online at blackhillsflyfishers.com. Visitors may also find the new no-cost membership, donation options, fly fishing community calendar, the prestigious “Flylines” newsletter, and information about past and present projects. Any feedback, project ideas, or event suggestions may be sent to blackhillsflyfishers@gmail.com.

“We are never going to get where we need to be by ourselves,” said Seiner. “One of the greatest things about fly fishing are the people. We are excited for what the future holds for partnerships, projects, and connections leading to the betterment of clean water and sustainable fisheries.”