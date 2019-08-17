Black Hills Community Theatre is joining Music Adds Up to present the fifth annual "Black Hills Goes to Broadway today and Sunday.
This musical will celebrate well-loved shows that won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Featured musicals will include "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," "Hello Dolly," "Cabaret," "The Lion King," "Rent," "Dear Evan Hansen" and more.
"Black Hills Goes to Broadway" is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Studio Theater at The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, 601 Columbus St. Tickets are $20 and available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 394-1786, or online at www.performingartsrc.org.
Local performers include David Andrews, Blake Benson, Kaitlin Buchholz, Eli Corbett, Molly Dailey, Caroline Haugo, Kellyanne Kirkland-Snyder, Paula Kennison, Jason Knox, Meghan Knowles, Benae Reuppel, Susan Roberts, Trevor Ryan, Todd Schultz, Scott Silbernagel, Jessie Sewell, Abby Stevens, Jack Stevens, Jackie Waldie and Joe Weseloh. The show is directed by Ryan Puffer and produced by Andrea Surovek, with musical direction by Vonnie Houchin.
"Black Hills Goes to Broadway" is a fundraiser that benefits Music Adds Up, a nonprofit organization that supports elementary music education. Every school year, Music Adds Up provides selected Rapid City music teachers with grant funding for projects such as ordering catalogs of music, purchasing ADA-compliant instruments, sending music educators to training, and sponsoring traditional Native American dancers in schools.