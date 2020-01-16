Black Hills gold mining TKTK

Public Meeting Notice – Jan. 7, 2020
A public meeting will be held on January 16, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm to discuss an exploratory gold drilling proposal by F3 Gold, LLC (F3). The meeting will be held at the Black Hills National Forest, Mystic Ranger District Office, 8221 S. Mt. Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57702.
F3 is proposing the Jenny Gulch Exploration Drilling project (project). The project involves exploratory drilling in up to 42 locations north of Silver City, Pennington County, South Dakota in Sections 19, 30, 31, T2N R5E and Sections 13, 14, 24, 25, T2N R4E.
F3 has submitted a Plan of Operations to conduct exploration on their claims located on National Forest System (NFS) lands. A short presentation will be provided at 6:00pm to discuss details of the plan. The Plan of Operation is tentative and may be subject to change based on the forthcoming environmental analysis.
The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s (FS’s) initial review proposes to evaluate this project as an Environmental Assessment (EA) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). As a result, documentation of an EA will be prepared to facilitate planning, decision making and public disclosure. The scoping document can be found on the black hills national forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/blackhills/landmanagement/projects
Public comments on the project may be provided at the public information meeting. Comments can also be submitted via mail to 8221 S. Mt. Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57702; via email (comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-mystic@usda.gov) with “F3 Jenny Gulch Exploration Project” as the subject; or by fax (605-343-7134). Comments are requested by February 5, 2020. Comments submitted, including names and addresses of commenters, are public information.
April 2, 2019- RCJ
SILVER CITY | Representatives of a gold exploration company who want to drill in the Black Hills tried to win over a skeptical crowd Tuesday night in the quiet hamlet of Silver City.
A standing-room audience of about 75 people crammed into the picturesque former schoolhouse known as the Silver City Community Hall to listen and ask questions of officials including Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz. They are the president and vice president of F3 Gold, a Minneapolis-based exploration and prospecting company. Bergmann and Lentz are also principals in Big Rock Exploration, a technical consulting firm.
F3 Gold has submitted a plan of operations to the Black Hills National Forest that includes drilling up to 40 sites for core samples in the rocky and forested Silver City area, near Pactola Reservoir in the central Black Hills. The plan is under consideration by the U.S. Forest Service.
During their presentation Tuesday night, Bergmann and Lentz described themselves and their companies as committed to the highest ethical and environmental standards. Their goal is to find a deep underground gold deposit. If they find one, they would not mine the deposit themselves but would sell their findings to a mining company.
Lentz said historical gold mining in the Silver City area ended in the early 1900s when the focus of the Black Hills mining industry shifted to the Lead area and the massive Homestake Mine.
"We really believe this leaves us with some untested opportunities at depth here," Lentz said.
F3 Gold hosted Tuesday night's meeting and intended it as a small gathering for the residents and landowners of Silver City, but word of the meeting had spread beyond the Silver City community, and people from throughout the Black Hills attended. After the presentation, there was a question-and-answer session with some moments of tension.
Several audience members said they found Bergmann and Lentz to be sincere and believable, but those same audience members said they're less worried about Bergmann and Lentz than they are about who or what might follow them — namely, gold-mining companies.
"The history of mining in the Black Hills is just full of abuses, and you just can't deny that," said audience member Byron Sutter, of Rapid City. "That's why people are not trusting of more proposals."
Those historical abuses in the Black Hills include the Open Cut, which is a massive unreclaimed pit in Lead, and the abandoned Gilt Edge Mine near Lead, which is in the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund cleanup program. Some Black Hills waterways were also severely polluted by mining-related chemicals prior to modern regulatory enforcement.
Audience members Tuesday night expressed fears about potential water pollution from exploratory drilling. They asked if drills could penetrate unexpected water sources and disturb harmful underground chemicals or minerals that could then migrate and threaten wells.
Lentz said pollution of any aquifers from exploratory drilling is “extremely improbable,” because the Silver City area is in the “core of Precambrian rock” away from major Black Hills aquifers. He said the drilling process uses water, bentonite clay and biodegradable lubricants, none of which is harmful to the environment.
F3 Gold’s hope is to begin drilling by 2020, with a first phase of perhaps a few drill sites followed by a period of analysis to determine the fate of further drilling.
Each drill site’s footprint would be up to about 50-by-50 feet. Primary access roads for the operation would be Jenney Gulch and Sunnyside Gulch roads, and no new road construction is planned. The roads would experience traffic from water trucks one to two times per day during drilling, and from crew trucks three to four times per day.
Water to help lubricate the drills would be obtained from a municipal source — although the F3 representatives didn’t say which one — rather than from Pactola Reservoir or Rapid Creek. Water would be contained in tanks and recycled.
Drilling depths could be as deep as 6,000 feet. The extracted core samples of rock would be up to about baseball-size in diameter. Each hole would have to be plugged and capped, and each drilling site would have to be restored to a natural condition, according to regulatory standards.
Any potential gold mine developed to capitalize on F3 Gold's exploratory findings would not be an open-pit-style mine, F3 officials said, but would rather be a deep underground mine.
F3 Gold’s exploratory drilling program would be at least the second Black Hills exploratory gold-drilling operation in recent years. A Canadian company, Mineral Mountain Resources, currently has its operation on hold after a recent initial phase of nine drilled-and-plugged holes near Rochford.
Gold exploration and mining have been ongoing in the Black Hills since the 1870s. The only currently active, large-scale gold mine in the Black Hills is the Wharf Mine, which is near Terry Peak.
Oct. 5, 2019- RCJ
A Minnesota-based exploratory drilling company will pay another Minnesota company to conduct an environmental assessment of a proposed drilling project near Silver City, according to a written agreement with the Forest Service that reveals several details of the project.
F3 Gold, of Minneapolis, and the Black Hills National Forest finalized a memorandum of understanding this week. The agreement requires F3 Gold to select and pay a consultant to conduct an environmental assessment of F3 Gold's proposed exploratory drilling project near Silver City in the central region of the Black Hills, about 20 miles west of Rapid City. The drilling project will remove core samples to aid in the search for a deep deposit of gold that could ultimately be mined.
An appendix to the agreement says F3 Gold has selected Barr Engineering, of Minneapolis, as the consultant to conduct the environmental assessment.
Another appendix contains F3 Gold's proposed plan of operations. The plan says the company wants to construct 42 drill sites on national forest land in the Jenny Gulch area near Pactola Reservoir. The drill pads would measure approximately 2,500 square feet.
Two additional areas of about a quarter-acre apiece would be used as staging areas. The project's total disturbance would be 3.8 acres. The proposed duration of the project is one year.
The main access to drilling sites from the north would be Forest Service Road 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via County Highway 237 (Rochford Road). The primary access from the south would be FSR 671 (Sunnyside Gulch Road) or FSR 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via Silver City Road.
Drilling would occur around the clock with two crews working 12-hour shifts. Up to four drill rigs would operate across the exploration area at one time.
Drill cuttings and the water used to flush out the cuttings would be collected in storage tanks, where the cuttings would settle out and the water would be recycled. The cuttings would be dispersed across the drilling area and covered with topsoil or other organic material.
Between 5,000 and 10,000 gallons of water per day would be used to cool and lubricate the diamond drill bits. The water would be trucked in from a municipal or industrial source and held in a 20,000-gallon storage tank.
Equipment used during the drilling project would include the drilling rigs, a water truck, 4x4 utility terrain vehicles, 4x4 pickup trucks, skid-steer loaders, graders and backhoes.
F3 Gold is one of several companies proposing exploratory drilling or actively drilling to find gold in the Black Hills. Mineral Mountain Resources, of Canada, said last month that it was resuming a drilling project it began with nine holes last year in the Rochford area; Dakota Territory Resource Corporation, of Reno, Nevada, is considering drilling in several northern Black Hills locations; and Wharf Resources hopes to extend the life of its existing mine near Lead by drilling for more gold around the site of the nearby Richmond Hill Mine.
Gold mining has been a continuous industry in the Black Hills since the 1870s, but the Wharf Mine, which produced 76,840 ounces of gold and 50,575 ounces of silver last year, is the only large-scale gold mine currently operating in the region.