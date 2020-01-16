Black Hills gold mining TKTK

During their presentation Tuesday night, Bergmann and Lentz described themselves and their companies as committed to the highest ethical and environmental standards. Their goal is to find a deep underground gold deposit. If they find one, they would not mine the deposit themselves but would sell their findings to a mining company.

Lentz said historical gold mining in the Silver City area ended in the early 1900s when the focus of the Black Hills mining industry shifted to the Lead area and the massive Homestake Mine.

"We really believe this leaves us with some untested opportunities at depth here," Lentz said.

F3 Gold hosted Tuesday night's meeting and intended it as a small gathering for the residents and landowners of Silver City, but word of the meeting had spread beyond the Silver City community, and people from throughout the Black Hills attended. After the presentation, there was a question-and-answer session with some moments of tension.

Several audience members said they found Bergmann and Lentz to be sincere and believable, but those same audience members said they're less worried about Bergmann and Lentz than they are about who or what might follow them — namely, gold-mining companies.