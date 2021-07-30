Black Hills helicopter tours in high demand

Black Hills Aerial Adventures is seeing three to four times its regular summer business numbers this season.

In response, pilot Seth Lockwood said the business has increased its number of pilots so they are able to take more breaks. The company has nine helicopters and 20 pilots. He said the increased number of pilots helps give people time off and rotate days for employees more.

"We rotate more efficiently," he said.

Black Hills Aerial Adventures, a helicopter tour business, flies out on demand and doesn't have a set schedule. Lockwood said pilots and aircraft fly out when requested, although different aircraft handle different weight and number of people.

He also said the flights are spaced out to allow for groups to switch out of helicopters and take photos in front of the aircraft.

Lockwood said the business isn't doing too much out of the ordinary to prepare for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but they are doing certain maintenance spots the week before.

He said there's not usually a big increase of tours the week of the rally, but they are "overwhelmed as is."

Black Hills Aerial has locations in Keystone, Custer and Interior to fly around Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse and in the Badlands. The business is open seven days a week May through October. Reservations are available but not necessary.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

