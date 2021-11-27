Black Hills Indian Artist Market celebrates Indigenous artists, performers

Black Hills Indian Artist Market, the newest addition to Rapid City’s holiday festivities, is putting Native American art, music, dance, fashion, storytelling, food and more in the spotlight.

Black Hills Indian Artist Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dahl Arts Center. Admission is free, and there will be free coffee and cookies. Masks are encouraged.

The market is designed to revitalize the Indigenous arts community by highlighting its rich variety. The market’s art show will feature paintings, jewelry, bead art, leather work, clothing and fabric art, dolls, ledger paintings by Don Montileaux, photos by award-winning photographer Galen LaRoche, and more. All the items are created by artists from Northern Plains tribes.

“There wasn’t anything like that here in Rapid City,” said Lorri Ann Two Bulls, an artist and an organizer of the Black Hills Indian Artist Market. “Performers were impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic – the powwows, dancers, flute players, poets. I think they were hit even harder than digital artists like myself. … I’m sure it was harder for performing artists so we wanted to get something going for them, too.”

Black Hills Indian Artist Market is planning special events throughout the day. A fashion show will highlight the work of designers and artists such as couture clothing designer Alex Romero. Melina Two Bulls Parker, whose work has been featured in Vogue, will be at the market with her bead and quill work.

Multiple artists will collaborate on a live paint by each painting a portion of a big canvas. The finished painting will be raffled and the proceeds will go to the artists.

Entertainment will be presented by traditional dancers and drummers, elder storytellers, poets and musicians including alternative rock band The Wake Singers, the Miller Lite Orchestra, and hip-hop artist Nataanii Means. Two Bulls said several of the performers are young adults whose poetry and music is geared toward a youthful audience.

Traditional soup and fry bread will be available to purchase throughout the event.

“This is what we do and it’s part of our culture,” Two Bulls said. “Let’s all work together and let’s all make some money and have some fun. We’re excited.”

Two Bulls said Black Hills Indian Artist Market is being co-sponsored by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which saw a need to promote artists that have struggled during the pandemic, with assistance from Gloria Eastman of Native Vendors Market Promotions.

Denise Du Broy, Dahl Arts Center’s museum director and curator, said hosting the Black Hills Indian Artist Market “is part of our mission. We try to help and take care of artists as much as we can in our region.”

If the holiday season Black Hills Indian Artist Market is successful, Two Bulls said she hopes another market can be held in spring 2022.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0