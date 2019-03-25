A problem-stricken recreation area in the Wyoming portion of the Black Hills will be closed during the latter half of the summer, a Forest Service official said recently.
Cook Lake Recreation Area will be open through the July Fourth holiday weekend before closing July 8 so the lake can be lowered to have its spillway replaced.
Mike Gosse, the district ranger for the Bearlodge Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest, shared the news Wednesday during a meeting of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board. The meeting was at the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City.
Cook Lake's current spillway consists of four, 6-foot-wide pipes. Those will be replaced with a concrete-slab spillway.
“It will be able to handle a lot more volume of water in case we do have some type of flood event going on there,” Gosse said.
The project has $1.2 million of funding from the Bureau of Reclamation.
The Cook Lake Recreation Area, approximately 30 miles west of Spearfish, includes campsites, picnic areas, a fishing pier and trails. The lake is for non-motorized use only and was created in 1941 by a dam built on Beaver Creek, which is a tributary of the Belle Fourche River.
The recreation area suffered a major landslide in 1997, when part of a slope that rises nearly 300 feet above the southwestern shore of the lake collapsed.
In 2014, concerns about the potential for additional landslides convinced the Forest Service to prohibit camping in the recreation area’s Loop A. That prohibition remains in place, but camping is still allowed in Loop B.
Meanwhile, sensors have been installed at the recreation area to detect potential landslides and alert Forest Service officials. Gosse said he also hopes to have an audible landslide alarm system installed at the recreation area this year.
Yet another problem struck the recreation area last summer when the Loop B well was closed after it failed water-quality tests. Gosse said the suspected culprit is outside water leaking into the well through rusted-out portions of its steel casing.
He hopes the problem can be fixed with the insertion of a sleeve into the casing. If that doesn’t work, he said, a new well may have to be drilled.