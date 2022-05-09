Black Hills lawmaker Taffy Howard standing in way of Dusty Johnson's third term in Congress

A West River legislator gunning for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson's job in Congress hopes to tap into a wing of the GOP still smarting over President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

But Rep. Taffy Howard, a state lawmaker from the Black Hills, faces steep odds of knocking off the 45-year-old congressman, who only two years ago won the favor of Republican voters in that year's Republican primary election.

Still, the contest presents an unusually bright contrast for voters in the June 7 primary for U.S. House of Representatives.

Both candidates tout the virtues of conservatism and their commitment to it. But Howard, 53, is known in the Legislature as a fiscal hawk with a propensity for voting no and bucking the establishment, while quoting President Ronald Reagan during speeches on the floor of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Johnson, meanwhile, has built a reputation as an effective statesman with an ability to find common ground on complicated policy differences, both within his party and across the aisle. The former public utilities commissioner and chief of staff in former Gov. Dennis Daugaard's administration also enjoys the benefits of being a known commodity in South Dakota politics, even before becoming a member of Congress in 2019.

In a three-way primary in 2018, Johnson earned nearly 50% of the vote. And his share of the primary ballots grew to 76% in June 2020, when he was challenged by Rep. Liz May, another West River lawmaker.

He's hoping for the same outcome next month.

"We've got some miles on the odometer," Johnson told the Argus Leader. "People have three and a half years of actual performance to grade against my claims, and I think the good news for the voters is they're going to be able to see I've done exactly what I told them I was going to do."

Johnson said he's always vowed to be an effective lawmaker, while holding true to conservative South Dakota principles. And as evidence he's following through, he points to more than a dozen bills he's helped advance through the U.S. House, including ocean shipping reform, a relief package for small meatpackers that ended up in a stimulus bill and a measure to streamline development of defense capabilities.

But it's what Johnson didn't support that's driving his opponent's messaging, which aims to paint him as a "RINO" (Republican in name only) who's ingrained in the "D.C. swamp," according to Howard's campaign literature.

Specifically, Howard takes issue with Johnson's refusal to stand against the certification of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election that led to former President Donald Trump's ouster from the White House.

And though claims that voter fraud led to Biden's victory have been widely discredited, Howard still insists there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. She has made "election integrity" a tenet of her campaign.

"He refuses to take on any big fights," she said, noting not just the 2020 election, but also asserting Johnson doesn't work toward re-instating mandatory country-of-origin labeling or standing up to moderate Republicans in Congress. "I'm the conservative in this race."

Johnson's camp has responded throughout the campaign by saying Howard misrepresents the congressman's positions, particularly on country-of-origin labeling, and in some cases makes entirely false claims about his voting record to score political points.

For instance, Howard's campaign Friday issued a statement accusing him of supporting a measure criticized as making Americans more vulnerable to identity theft. But Congressional records show he voted against House Resolution 4521, the bill she had been referring to.

And though he'd prefer a Republican still be in control of the White House, he said the insistence that widespread voter fraud changed the outcome of the election in 2020, which has been repeatedly debunked through forensic audits and investigations in battleground states where Trump lost, is damaging.

"We need to work as a country to make sure these states put better election policies into place," Johnson said. "But we're not going to do it by federalizing elections in Nancy Pelosi's House of Representatives."

The winner of the GOP congressional primary will advance to the November election, where they will face off against Collin Duprel, a Libertarian rancher from the Sturgis area. As was the case in 2020, no Democrat is pursuing Johnson's House seat.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0