Black Hills Model Engineering Show sunsets this weekend

"I've been doing this over a 50-year period, and there will also be a gentleman from Arizona that will have a world-class collection of things he's been buying and building for many years," Roemmich said.

The building of models has been a passion of Roemmich for nearly half a century.

"In 1971, I bought an old lathe and I decided I better learn how to use this thing. Over a lot of trial and error and a lot of years, I became proficient at machine work," he said. "I like to take a block of metal and turn it into something of value."

Roemmich said he loves the art of model building, and the skills he perfected have produced notable items.

"My favorite is a American designed beam engine for a side-wheeler ship engine, a big steam engine," he said. "It's a large, very complex model."

Roemmich said he began making models of engines that had significant history and were milestones as the industrial revolution developed.

"I've done a bunch of that, reproducing in scale model items that were built a long time ago, from the 1700s forward," he said.

Roemmich said he encourages as many people as possible to come out to the Black Hills show.

"I think you will enjoy it. You'll be surprised at what you'll see," he said. "The skill of some of the people is astounding. It's an opportunity for people to see something that you're not going to see again, not in this region anyway."

