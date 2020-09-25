Black Hills Model Engineering Show sunsets this weekend

A 20-year tradition will take its final bow this weekend as the Black Hills Model Engineering Show begins Saturday and ends for the last time on Sunday in the Central States Fairgrounds' Fine Arts Building.
Model engineer Clif Roemmich, 73, started the expo in 2000.
"I've been the sponsor all the way through, and the reason the show has been going on for so long is because of the time I've put into it," he said. "I'm getting a little long in the tooth, and I'm getting older. Age is catching up, so, I will quit while I'm still on my feet."
The Black Hills Model Engineering Show features home-shop machinists from all over the country who build scale models of gas engines, steam engines, machinery and many other types of hand-crafted items.
"Basically, it's high-quality machine work and this is a show where people with like interests can get together and network," Roemmich said. "We also invite the public in to see what we do."
The final show will feature model makers from all across the country, Roemmich said, but with exhibitors mainly from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The exhibits will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
With this being the final year, Roemmich said he will display his entire collection on model engines, which is somewhere between 70 and 80 items.
"I've been doing this over a 50-year period, and there will also be a gentleman from Arizona that will have a world-class collection of things he's been buying and building for many years," Roemmich said.
The building of models has been a passion of Roemmich for nearly half a century.
"In 1971, I bought an old lathe and I decided I better learn how to use this thing. Over a lot of trial and error and a lot of years, I became proficient at machine work," he said. "I like to take a block of metal and turn it into something of value."
Roemmich said he loves the art of model building, and the skills he perfected have produced notable items.
"My favorite is a American designed beam engine for a side-wheeler ship engine, a big steam engine," he said. "It's a large, very complex model."
Roemmich said he began making models of engines that had significant history and were milestones as the industrial revolution developed.
"I've done a bunch of that, reproducing in scale model items that were built a long time ago, from the 1700s forward," he said.
Roemmich said he encourages as many people as possible to come out to the Black Hills show.
"I think you will enjoy it. You'll be surprised at what you'll see," he said. "The skill of some of the people is astounding. It's an opportunity for people to see something that you're not going to see again, not in this region anyway."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
