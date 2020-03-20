Black Hills National Cemetery changes visitor, interment guidelines

STURGIS | Black Hills National Cemetery remains open for visitors and interments. However, in light of concerns regarding coronavirus, officials are strongly urging all committal services adhere to the CDC guidelines “to avoid groups of more than 10 people,” according to a press relesase

Under these circumstances, it is understood that many families may prefer to proceed with direct interment of their loved ones and postpone the formal committal services to a later date. Cemetery officials will continue to accommodate these preferences.

In addition, people wishing to visit national cemeteries are urged to abide by any local restrictions that may be in place and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Cancellations and postponements to date:

Flags and Flowers, 10 a.m., Sunday, April 5, postponed until further notice.

Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service, 9 a.m., Monday, April 6, postponed until 9 a.m., Monday, July 6.

Vietnam Veterans Commemoration, Friday, March 27, postponed until further notice.