Black Hills National Cemetery opens gates for Memorial Day ceremony

Memorial Day should also be a day of celebration, the United States Veterans of Foreign Wars senior Vice Commander-in-Chief said Monday.

Timothy Borland, who served in the U.S. Army from 1979 to 2007 and earned his VFW eligibility serving in Korea and Iraq, spoke at the Department of South Dakota VFW’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery.

“I feel so blessed that I’m still here. I’m still here honoring our veterans every day,” he said. “When you go home, don’t mourn who you lost, celebrate their life. They serve their country because they believe in the United States of America.”

This was the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Director Terry Corkins said they had to hold private ceremonies the past two years. He said the cemetery opened in 1948, and as long as he knows, the cemetery has hosted a Memorial Day ceremony.

“It is refreshing to see so many of you are gathered here today to recognize the supreme sacrifice by those service members who gave everything for our country,” he said. “We owe it to them to take some time out and pay our respects, and to reflect on the cost of freedom.”

Corkins said the cost of war is impossible to calculate, and families can never be repaid for the loss of their loved ones. He also said the least people can do is memorialize fallen heroes with solemn words, wreath laying and taking a silent moment to pray for their souls.

Gov. Kristi Noem attended the ceremony and said in the last two decades, South Dakota has lost 36 service members in the Middle East conflicts, and the United States has laid 3,073 people who were killed in battle to rest.

She said the cemetery has more than 30,000 internments, including Gov. Bill Janklow and Brigadier Gen. Richard Ellsworth.

Noem said after the ceremony that her goal is that the state continues to carry the legacy of fallen soldiers and tell their story.

She said civilians and people who haven’t served can thank veterans for their service and ask about their service to help support them.

“They’d love to tell their stories,” she said. “Some of them, it’s difficult to do so, but it is helpful if you remember that history so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past but continue to remember the honor they gave us by making the sacrifice that they did.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

