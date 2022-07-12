Black Hills National Cemetery provides funeral honors for unaccompanied veterans

One fallen soldier was recognized Monday morning with military funeral honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Veterans and representatives of South Dakota's federal delegation watched and listened as Private First Class William Yoor's name was called and "Taps" was played.

Monday's service was a part of the national cemetery's unaccompanied veterans program. The honors are given to those veterans who are buried without family present to request an military interment ceremony.

Yoor was the sole soldier honored Monday, which cemetery director Terry Corkins said happens occasionally.

"That means that all veterans that came to use have received honors," he said.

Not much is known about PFC Yoor's life. William Charles Yoor was born June 27, 1933. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Yoor died at age 88 on Jan. 30 and was buried without family present at Black Hills National Cemetery.

"Any time a veteran serves their country, they deserve honors at the time of their passing, so I believe that it's very important," Corkins said.

The cemetery hosts the unaccompanied veterans service every quarter with the next one scheduled for October. Corkins said the ceremony honors all veterans from the quarter who have been interred without funeral honors.