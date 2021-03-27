Black Hills National Forest at crossroads for timber sales

"We're back to where we've got folks who have a far-left leaning that think that logging is evil, and they won't allow that as a management practice to continue to thin the forest where it's needed and to properly manage it," Rounds said. "Logging, if you do it correctly, can be an extremely valuable management technique. That's what the 1997 numbers were based on."

Rounds said the large reduction in timber production will devastate the timber industry and be detrimental to the health of the national forest.

"It's my hope that they can find some sort of a right balance," he said. "If this seems as though it is not a good balance, then we will look at the situation here in Congress and take action as needed."

Forest sustainability

Dave Mertz worked for the Forest Service for 32 years. From 2011 to 2017, he was the natural resource staff officer for the Black Hills National Forest before his retirement.

His tenure came during the height of the mountain pine beetle infestation. In a Thursday interview with the Journal, Mertz agreed there was mismanagement of the forest when he arrived in the midst of the epidemic and the Forest Service began taking steps to mitigate the need for timber and to end the pine beetle's devastating track.