Black Hills National Forest at crossroads for timber sales

More timber was cut in the Black Hills National Forest than any other national forest in 2016, but timber management here is now at a crossroads following a 20-year mountain pine beetle epidemic that ended in 2017.
Approximately one-third of the total area of the Black Hills National Forest was impacted by the epidemic, killing nearly 9 million ponderosa pine trees and causing accelerated logging and clearing of trees to stop the spread of pine beetles.
During the infestation, logging thrived in the Black Hills. The timber industry boomed because of the increased cutting to thin out the forest and the high natural rate of tree regeneration in the Black Hills.
Timber is cut by private logging companies that bid on timber sales conducted by the Forest Service. The timber goes to mills where it is turned into products, including board lumber, posts, poles, particle boards and pellets for wood stoves.
When the Forest Service declared the pine beetle epidemic had ended in 2017, forest managers and researchers began an extensive process to determine sustainability. Timber production decreased dramatically in 2017 and 2018 before rising again in 2019.
The Forest Service has been operating under a master plan from 1997 that states a maximum of 181,000 CCF (100 cubic feet) of timber should be sold annually to commercial mills. Following the over-production of timber to thin out the forest to stop the epidemic and the natural tree mortality from the pine beetle infestation, a group of researchers announced the current CCF rate of timber production is not sustainable.
A report published Tuesday by USDA Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Research Station scientists calls for a 50% to 60% reduction in timber production for the Black Hills National Forest over the next several decades.
One day prior to the public release of the report, Nieman Enterprises announced it will permanently close its saw mill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews, citing a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills National Forest.
The South Dakota and Wyoming congressional delegations of Sens. John Thune, Mike Rounds, John Barraso, and Cynthia Lummis and Reps. Dusty Johnson and Liz Cheney issued a joint letter on March 3 expressing their concern with the U.S. Forest Service's proposed recommendation to reduce the timber sale program.
"To continue successful management and care of the BHNF, we urge the USFS to substantially increase involvement from the states of South Dakota and Wyoming, local county commissions, and other stakeholders who stand to be most affected, including the forest products industry, in discussions of the BHNF timber sale program and forest planning,” the lawmakers wrote. “We also request that the USFS immediately implement the recommendations from the BHNF Advisory Board, including maintaining the timber sale program at 181,000 CCF sawtimber and 21,000 CCF of 5-9” trees, and prioritize providing resources needed for the BHNF to accomplish the recommendations.”
Rounds weighs in
Rounds said Thursday the Black Hills National Service has been mismanaged for decades, including his time serving as South Dakota's governor from 2003 to 2011.
"I had direct conversations with officials from the Forest Service, specifically on their management practices, and I thought we had some very productive meetings with them," Rounds said. "But it started by me speaking directly with them and I told them their management practices were so bad that I was convinced we were going to have major forest fires because of the amount of dead or dying timber and their lack of ability to manage the pine beetle infestation."
Rounds said he told Forest Service officials "they were not a good neighbor." But during discussions, Rounds said he came to know there were a lot of other issues, federal bureaucracy and outside influences that were holding the Forest Service back.
"They came back and said, 'Look, here's our problem. We're constantly being sued by people who think we shouldn't manage the forest proactively with logging," he said. "We're going to have to log, but we have to modify how we do things."
It took a while for the Forest Service to get back to where they needed to be from a logging standpoint, Rounds said. He said with the release of the report calling for the 50% to 60% cut in timber production, those outside influences are creeping back into the picture.
"We're back to where we've got folks who have a far-left leaning that think that logging is evil, and they won't allow that as a management practice to continue to thin the forest where it's needed and to properly manage it," Rounds said. "Logging, if you do it correctly, can be an extremely valuable management technique. That's what the 1997 numbers were based on."
Rounds said the large reduction in timber production will devastate the timber industry and be detrimental to the health of the national forest.
"It's my hope that they can find some sort of a right balance," he said. "If this seems as though it is not a good balance, then we will look at the situation here in Congress and take action as needed."
Forest sustainability
Dave Mertz worked for the Forest Service for 32 years. From 2011 to 2017, he was the natural resource staff officer for the Black Hills National Forest before his retirement.
His tenure came during the height of the mountain pine beetle infestation. In a Thursday interview with the Journal, Mertz agreed there was mismanagement of the forest when he arrived in the midst of the epidemic and the Forest Service began taking steps to mitigate the need for timber and to end the pine beetle's devastating track.
"It was my impression that there wasn't an overall strategy to deal with the mountain pine beetle and so we worked on that together with the timber industry, the counties and the state to get a strategy," Mertz said. "The whole idea about that was to get out ahead of the mountain pine beetle and thin the forest because that's how you mitigate the impact."
Mertz said the Forest Service and the timber industry worked well together.
"The timber industry was certainly interested in helping with that, and as a side benefit they got to cut a lot of timber," he said. "For two or three years there, we even went beyond what we usually do. But in 2013 or so, some of us started to look toward the future, and we knew the mountain pine beetle epidemic would end at some point, and we looked to see what type of an impact this has had on the forest combined with the wildfires that had happened."
The loss of nearly 9 million ponderosa pine to the pine beetle and the mitigating impact of thinning of the forest to end the epidemic meant that the Forest Service needed to re-evaluate, Mertz said.
"This forest has been impacted pretty heavily and we began to ask if we needed to make changes down the road," he said. "The Forest Service is mandated by the National Forest Management Act to have a sustainable, long-term program."
Mertz said the new report suggesting the cut in timber production is part of that program. Unfortunately, he said, the timber industry will have to downsize, if the recommendation is adopted by the Forest Service management.
"The demand for timber right now is maybe as high as it's ever been, but the supply has been depleted," Mertz said. "If you sort through that (report), it appears as though maybe that supply has been cut in half over the last 20 years. That's very significant."
