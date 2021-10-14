 Skip to main content
Black Hills National Forest begins Forest Plan revision
Black Hills National Forest begins Forest Plan revision

Black Hills National Forest
Black Hills National Forest officials announced Thursday they have initiated the process to revise the current Land and Resource Management plan, otherwise referred to as the Forest Plan.

According to a news release, Forest Plans guide all resource management actions on the Forest.

Officials said the process generally takes several years to complete and will result in a revised Land and Resource Management Plan that will be effective for approximately the next 15 years.

A Notice of Intent to begin the process will be published Friday in the Federal Register. The assessment phase, the first step in the process, will help to identify trends and conditions on the landscape and will help describe the need for change and will also help inform decisions on the next steps in the process, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac said.

“Assessments will identify and consider relevant and readily accessible information about ecological, social, and economic conditions and trends on the Forest, including best available scientific information,” he said. “An open and transparent process with robust public involvement is critical to our success.”

The current Forest Plan was first released in 1983, revised in 1997, and amended in 2006. The 2006 version serves as the current Forest Plan for the Black Hills National Forest.

