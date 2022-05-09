Black Hills National Forest campgrounds to open Friday

Black Hills National Forest campgrounds are scheduled to open Friday and seasonal gates will all be open May 16.

The National Forest offers 30 campgrounds with more than 680 individual sites. Many of the campgrounds are operated by a Forest Service recreation service partner, Forest Recreation Management, (FRM) Inc. based in Hill City under a concession permit.

According to a news release, the fees in the forest campgrounds range from $16 to $28.50 per night. Group camping is also available with advanced reservations near Pactola Reservoir and Sheridan Lake.

Many campgrounds have on-site hosts who can help provide information about nearby trails and outdoor activities in the area. While electric, sewer, water hook-ups and showers are not available, most forest campgrounds have potable water and either flush or vault toilets.

The Forest Service said FRM is currently making improvements at Ditch Creek Campground in the Mystic Ranger District. Due to recent weather, the construction projects are delayed, and Ditch Creek will open May 27.

The toilets at Red Banks Springs Campground in the Hell Canyon Ranger District are old and are no longer in working order, the Forest Service said. They will be unavailable for use this summer and are planned for removal in the future. Campers at this location are advised that toilet and garbage services will not be available in 2022. Campers will need to follow pack it in and pack it out procedures.

Forest officials ask that campers be respectful of the campground, surrounding area, and leave it in good condition for the next user(s). If conditions create unsafe or unsanitary situations, the campground will be closed.

Additional projects this summer are slated for Strawberry and Steamboat Campgrounds, as well as Sheridan Lake South Beach and Lakota Lake Day-Use Area. Each project may require a short-term closure, the Forest Service said. However, every attempt is being made to coordinate the work around visitor use.

For those interested in Iron Creek Horse Camp in the Hell Canyon Ranger District, FRM completed several site enhancements last season. Campers this year will experience new camping pads, picnic tables, and fire rings. The entrance road and parking areas are freshly graded, and signs have been refreshed with up-to-date information.

Willow Creek Horse Camp and Sundance Horse Camp also witnessed updates and enhancements in 2021 and are gearing up for horse campers, the Forest Service said. Officials reminds camping enthusiasts that horse camps are designed for stock use. If your party does not need access to a horse campsite, the Forest Service asks to select another campground or check for other available options through http://www.recreation.gov/.

To reserve most Black Hills National Forest campsites, visit http://www.recreation.gov/ or call toll free 1-877-444-6777. Due to high demand, reservations are recommended, the Forest Service said.

Seasonal closed roads and trails are identified on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) and will all be open May 16.

The Forest Service reminds users that even if a road or trail is open, driving on soft surfaces or where rutting has been observed should be avoided until drier conditions prevail. Roads and trails in the hills may be unsuitable for driving until they dry out from recent moisture.

Damaging forest roads and lands is against the law. The legal and financial consequences can be steep, and damages done to the land can take years to repair.

For more information on Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

