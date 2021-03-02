 Skip to main content
Black Hills National Forest plans three-day prescribed burn near Rapid City
Black Hills National Forest plans three-day prescribed burn near Rapid City

Fire photo

A recent prescribed burn in the Black Hills National Forest.

 Provided

The Black Hills National Forest is planning a prescribed burn just southwest of Rapid City from Wednesday through Friday.

According to a news release, the Mystic Ranger District will ignite up to 380 acres in the Victoria Project area, three miles off Sheridan Lake Road and Victoria Lake Road, weather permitting. Smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact the area for several days.

Forest visitors are asked to be aware of their surroundings. Areas where burning operations are taking place will be signed to notify visitors. The public is also encouraged to contact a nearby forest service office with questions.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

