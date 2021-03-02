Black Hills National Forest plans three-day prescribed burn near Rapid City

The Black Hills National Forest is planning a prescribed burn just southwest of Rapid City from Wednesday through Friday.

According to a news release, the Mystic Ranger District will ignite up to 380 acres in the Victoria Project area, three miles off Sheridan Lake Road and Victoria Lake Road, weather permitting. Smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact the area for several days.

Forest visitors are asked to be aware of their surroundings. Areas where burning operations are taking place will be signed to notify visitors. The public is also encouraged to contact a nearby forest service office with questions.

