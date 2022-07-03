Black Hills National Forest reinforces fireworks ban

With Independence Day just around the corner, Black Hills National Forest officials are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest and within the Black Hills Fire Protection District (map on pg. 4).

“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, Black Hills National Forest.

In addition to fire restrictions within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, other fire restrictions for local, state and federal agencies can be found on the Black Hills Fire Restrictions website. Please visit the Current Fire Danger link for conditions on the forest and prairie.

Campfires are permitted on the South Dakota portion of the Black Hills National Forest only in established metal fire rings or grills that are in designated sites within a developed campground, recreation area or picnic ground.

“Before leaving a campfire, the fire must be completely extinguished and cold to the touch to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires,” Jacobson said.

Campfires are allowed in undeveloped areas in the Wyoming portion of the Black Hills National Forest, unless a special order prohibiting such is in effect. In developed campgrounds, campfires are only allowed in designated fire grates.

To minimize human-caused wildfires, consider the following:

• Campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving the area.

• Dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

• Avoid driving vehicles in tall grass. Hot catalytic converters can ignite grass.

• Ensure spark arresters are on all portable gasoline-powered equipment.

• Avoid dragging trailer chains. Dragging chains can throw sparks.

• Maintain proper tire pressure. Blown tires can cause steel rims to throw sparks.

For more fire information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/blackhills/fireinfo.

