Black Hills National Forest seeks comments on Forest Plan revision

The Black Hills National Forest is seeking public comment on the Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessments.

Black Hills National Forest officials initiated the process to revise the current Land and Resource Management plan in October 2021, otherwise referred to as the Forest Plan. Forest Plans guide all resource management actions on the Forest.

According to a news release, the assessment phase is the first step in the process and helps to identify trends and conditions on the landscape and helps describe the need for change. It also helps inform decisions on the next steps in the process.

Draft Assessments have been compiled and are posted on the Forest’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/blackhills/forestplanrevision/assessments.

Comments on the Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessments can be submitted for 45 days through the comment form online at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-3204. The Forest Service said this is the preferred method for submittal of comments as this is the main database where they are organized and stored.

However, special accommodation comments can also be submitted via email to SM.FS.BlackhillFPR@usda.gov or written comments may be mailed to: Black Hills National Forest Supervisor's Office, c/o Forest Plan Revision Team, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730. The deadline for comments is Aug. 1, 2022.

The current Forest Plan was first released in 1983, revised in 1997, and amended in 2006. The 2006 version serves as the current Forest Plan for the Black Hills National Forest.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills/

