Black Hills National Forest urges fire caution during rally

Black Hills National Forest officials are urging people to use extreme caution on the forest and on prairie lands over the next couple of months, and especially during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We are asking everyone to be very vigilant with their activities on the forest and even on the prairie over the next couple of months to not create a spark that can turn into a devastating wildfire,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer. “A cigarette discarded improperly, an illegal campfire, trailer chains dragging on the highway and even sparks from recreational shooting can cause an instant wildfire.
"None of us want to see the beautiful Black Hills burn and it is incumbent upon all of us to do our part to prevent wildfires from occurring.”
Various fire restrictions have been put in place across the region. Local, state, and federal agencies have combined fire restriction information and can be found at http://www.blackhillsfirerestrictions.com.
People wishing to receive a text message on wildfire activities in the Black Hills area can subscribe free of charge to this service by texting ‘GPFIRE’ to 85511. Notification texts are sent to subscribers when there is significant wildfire activity, including wildland fires and prescribed fires.
A wildfire hotline, 605-923-8868, is available for people wishing to speak to a Public Information Officer (PIO) about wildfires, fire restrictions, fire information or other questions related to wildfire in the Great Plains Dispatch area. PIO’s work closely with the Great Plains Dispatch Center to provide interagency fire information within the Great Plains Dispatch area.
A blog spot has also been established for people wishing to subscribe, free of charge. Go to http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/ to find information on all wildfire activity in the Black Hills area. People wishing to receive a daily email from the blog service can do so by subscribing to the service at that site.
Finally, the public can follow on Twitter @GPFireInfo. Once wildfires have been entered into the Blog site, they are shared on Twitter and the public can receive real time wildfire information from their Twitter account.
“All of these tools are readily available to the public and we want people to use them so they can get information about wildfires if and when they start,” Jacobson said.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills/