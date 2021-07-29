Black Hills National Forest urges fire caution during rally

Black Hills National Forest officials are urging people to use extreme caution on the forest and on prairie lands over the next couple of months, and especially during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We are asking everyone to be very vigilant with their activities on the forest and even on the prairie over the next couple of months to not create a spark that can turn into a devastating wildfire,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer. “A cigarette discarded improperly, an illegal campfire, trailer chains dragging on the highway and even sparks from recreational shooting can cause an instant wildfire.

"None of us want to see the beautiful Black Hills burn and it is incumbent upon all of us to do our part to prevent wildfires from occurring.”

Various fire restrictions have been put in place across the region. Local, state, and federal agencies have combined fire restriction information and can be found at http://www.blackhillsfirerestrictions.com.

