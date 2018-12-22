Editor's note: Around the holidays, many nonprofits are short of the supplies and donations that allow them to service those in need. Each year, the Rapid City Journal publishes a "wish list" submitted by dozens of local charitable groups with the hope that readers who desire to help others can find the perfect nonprofit and donation to help those less fortunate. Contact information is included with each listing.
Allied Arts Rapid City
About the organization: Allied Arts works to keep the arts in schools, strengthen and empower the arts, and preserve diverse cultural activities in our communities.
Needs: Unused tickets to upcoming events. Through our Share-a-Seat program, we will donate them to children and seniors in our community to enjoy.
Where to take donations: Allied Arts Rapid City office, 529 Kansas City St., No. 219, Rapid City
Contact: GiGi Lage at info@alliedartsrc.org or 394-4106
Autism Society of the Black Hills
About the organization: To provide support services, resource referral, advocacy services, parent training, community education and acceptance to all that are affected by an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
Needs: During the summer we have summer camps for children with autism. We would love to have supplies for our scavenger hunts (little trinkets, water bottles, fun little gifts that the kids would enjoy). Also, we would love to have a Lego robotics program for our kids this summer. So we would love to have a couple of Lego robotics kits. We would be grateful for anything that you would be willing to donate, because every little bit helps.
Where to take donations: 505 Kansas City St., Rapid City
Contact: Amber Adams, info@autismsd.org
Bella Pregnancy Resource Center
About the organization: Bella is an early pregnancy medical facility offering 100 percent free services to women, men and families primarily in unplanned pregnancy situations. Services include pregnancy testing, ultrasound confirmation, information on all options, emotional support, parenting education, post-abortion recovery, and referrals.
Needs: A five-drawer locking, letter-size filing cabinet; new cribs and new crib mattresses as well as new infant car seats; diapers in all sizes, wipes, baby clothing (newborn through size 2), in-style maternity clothing, and any and all other maternity and baby items
Where to take donations: 119 E. Grant St., Suite 2, Spearfish
Contact: Roxie Johnson, info@bellapregnancy.com
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity
About the organization: Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian organization dedicated to eliminating poverty housing. Habitat for Humanity brings together people with resources and people in need to build and repair simple, decent, affordable homes.
Needs: Skid steer; 14-foot or larger enclosed cargo trailer; 18-volt Milwaukee cordless vacuum; paint shaker; Rotabin storage for nails and screws; Carhartt jackets; gift cards to Menards, Knechts, Lowe's; gift cards to Walmart (to provide meals for volunteers); new miter saw; new table saw; power tools (Milwaukee or DeWalt brands); metal, bow-style garden hoes; postage stamps; 17-inch laptop (7th or 8th gen Intel processor, min 8GB memory and 1TB hard drive)
Where to take donations: Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity Office, 610 E. Omaha St., Rapid City
Contact: Amber at amber@blackhillshabitat.org or 348-9196
Black Hills Raptor Center
About the organization: We conserve and protect native birds of prey and their natural habitats through education, rehabilitation and research.
Needs: Masking tape; foldover sandwich bags; AAA batteries for headlamps for night rescues; dishwashing detergent; unflavored Pedialyte; a ream of white paper; welding gloves; postage stamps for mailing thank yous; 18-24 gallon (or larger) heavy duty storage tubs; 3/8" sisal rope; large cutting boards
Where to take donations: Please call for directions.
Contact: Maggie Engler or John Halverson, info@blackhillsraptorcenter.org or 381-9707
Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition (BHRHC)
About the organization: The BHRHC is a collection of nonprofits and social service agencies that work together to address homelessness. Each January the BHRHC participates in a federally mandated, nationwide Point in Time Count to better understand homelessness in Black Hills communities.
Needs: While conducting the annual Point in Time Count, we connect with individuals who identify as being homeless. Often, especially during this time of year, our friends and neighbors are in need of small cold weather items such as pocket warmers, scarves, hats, gloves, socks, etc. We also like to distribute travel sized toiletries and non-perishable snack items.
Where to take donations: Black Hills Area Community Foundation at 803 St. Joseph St., Rapid City
Contact: Jamie Kirsch, jamie@bhacf.org or 718-0112
Black Hills Showcase Chorus
About the organization: Black Hills Showcase Chorus, member of Sweet Adelines, is an a capella, four-part women's chorus that provides continued development in female vocalists through weekly rehearsals and educational coaching. We strive to enhance performance capabilities and to spread harmony throughout the community.
Needs: Overhead projector; sound system (including (2) multi-directional mics and (2) speaker monitors); stools (3-4 of different heights); printer/copier and ink; funds to purchase new music; risers (lightweight and portable)
Where to take donations: Please contact Jennifer for pick-up.
Contact: Jennifer, bhshowcase@gmail.com or www.bhshowcase.com
Black Hills Works
About the organization: Black Hills Works supports more than 600 people with disabilities in our community, helping them to be as independent as possible.
Needs: Keurig; Braille books (fiction), audio books (historical, fiction, educational, religious, etc.); Games: Wii U, adult puzzles in 200-300 pieces, corn hole bean bag games, indoor horseshoes; small drums (bongos/djembe); passes to tourist attractions, coffee shop gift certificates and restaurant gift certificates; art and sewing supplies (acrylic paints, puff paints, paint sealant, brushes, crochet hooks, knitting needles, drawing and colored pencils, watercolor pencils, electric pencil sharpener, tacky glue, E600 glue, clear and/or glow-in-the-dark Elmer's glue, large canvasses, 8-inch by 10-inch plexiglass sheets, ceramic molds, adult coloring books, art paper pads; pots and pans (ceramic, copper, Teflon); cell phones and phone cards; stethoscopes; electric blood pressure machines; vacuum cleaner; storage shed; commercial food blender; appliances; devices that help people to gain or maintain independence (for example, bed rails, sock aids, adaptive silverware and plates) or the funds to purchase them
Where to take donations: 3650 Range Road, Rapid City
Contact: Dorothy Rosby at drosby@bhws.com or 718-6205
Compass Point
About the organization: Compass Point is a drug and alcohol treatment center in Sturgis.
Needs: Art supplies (paint, colored pencils, paint brushes, crayons, etc.); men's socks and underwear; women's socks and underwear; shampoo and conditioner (please be sure products do not contain alcohol)
Where to take donations: 1807 Williams St., Sturgis, SD, 57785
Contact: Stacey Nickelson at stacey@thecompasspoint.org or 347-3003 ext. 210
Cornerstone Rescue Mission
About the organization: Cornerstone is a 24/7 rescue mission that provides shelter, three meals a day, and case management to our guests. Our soup kitchen is also open for needy people from the public to come in and eat.
Needs: Twin-size fitted sheets & blankets, adult-sized backpacks, bus passes, gas cards, $10 Walmart cards
Where to take donations: 30 Main — Main Mission, or 301 Fox Run Drive — Women & Children's Home
Contact: Deb Berg, dberg@cornerstonemission.org or 718-8712
Dress for Success Black Hills-South Dakota
About the organization: Dress for Success Black Hills empowers the women of our community to achieve economic independence by providing support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
Needs: Volunteers to help organize our boutique and assist with client suitings to help clients find work-appropriate clothing. Help is especially needed during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the majority of our clients require appointments during these times. The Dress for Success boutique in the Rushmore Mall is currently open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The organization's goal is to have enough volunteers to provide more days and times to meet with clients. Other needs: Tall white bookshelves; vacuum cleaner; velvet hangers.
Where to take donations: To drop off donations or for more information, contact Sarah Baker, executive director, at blackhills@dressforsuccess.org and we will work to accommodate your schedule.
Contact: Sarah Baker at blackhills@dressforsuccess.org or blackhills.dressforsuccess.org
Hermosa Arts and History Association
About the organization: The Hermosa Arts and History Association preserves local history, educates youth and promotes the visual, written and performing arts in Hermosa. Community involvement is encouraged.
Needs: County history artifacts; filing cabinets; extension cords; 6HP air compressor; cordless drill/driver; paint sprayer; hammers; 10-foot step ladder; shelves; Our Yesterdays book; mannequin to display clothing.
Where to take donations: 2507 Minnewasta Road, Rapid City; call Clara Zechin at 348-0373 for directions
Contact: Clara Zechin at czechin@vastbb.net or John Preston at johnpreston0555@gmail.com or 381-0555
Hill City Food Pantry
About the organization: The Hill City Food Pantry provides essential food items for needy families in the Keystone/Hill City area. Usage of the food pantry has increased more than 300 percent in the past year.
Needs: Partners who will financially support the food pantry on a continuing monthly basis — 50 people who will give $10 per month, or 25 people who will give $20 per month. One-time donations also are appreciated. It costs about $500 a month to keep the pantry stocked. Also needed: Food donations.
Where to take donations: Hill City Food Pantry in care of The Little White Church, PO Box 385, Hill City, SD, 57745
Contact: Dale and Susan Householder, directors, at hdhouse2@gmail.com or office@thelittlewhitechurch.net
Historic Homestake Opera House
About the organization: The Historic Homestake Opera House theater hosts 50 performing arts events annually as a popular tourism attraction and state treasure. Beautiful theater restoration is currently underway. The opera house was built by the Homestake Gold Mine in 1914 with a 1,000-seat theater, swimming pool, bowling alley and library.
Needs: New lumber for projects and stage set design; one new projector; 20 flashlights (regular, plain); four outdoor patio heaters; Batteries — C and AA; Six large, fully stocked first aid kits; One Shark vacuum for the main level; one Shark vacuum for the second floor; two baby changing stations; regular coffee, coffee creamer and sugar; white insulated paper cups; commercial-size popcorn kernels; food service gloves; office copy paper (8.5-by-11, 11-by-17); business envelopes (plain white 4-inch by 9-inch); gallons of vinegar; Clorox/Lysol wipes; Brawny/Viva/Bounty rolls of paper towels for cleaning; toilet paper; Lysol air freshener; light bulbs (LED 60-watt dimmable)
Where to take donations: 308 Julius Street, Lead (back of our building)
Contact: Sarah Carlson at homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com or 584-2067
Hope Center
About the organization: We build relationships and provide support services for individuals who are homeless or living in poverty through the use of day center, mail services, phone services, laundry facility, hygiene kits, and various other forms of support.
Needs: Forever stamps, Rapid Ride bus tickets, toilet tissue, socks, blankets, backpacks, hygiene supplies (shampoo, conditioner, lotion, razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, etc.), diapers
Where to take donations: The Hope Center, 615 Kansas St., Rapid City
Contact: Melanie Timm, executive director, info@hopecenterrapidcity.org
Humane Society of the Black Hills
About the organization: The Humane Society of the Black Hills works with the community to provide shelter and care for lost, homeless, and abused animals.
Needs: The Humane Society’s big wish-list item this year is a pickup for daily transport to replace the well-aged vehicle currently in use. This truck is primarily used for daily trips to haul laundry. Donations are always welcome, but if you or someone you know has a used truck for sale, we’d like to hear about it. A new truck must have: 1) full size bed; 2) back seats; 3) four-wheel drive. This organization also needs: Canned dog food and wet and dry kitten food, brands preferred are Purina, Taste of the Wild, and Blue Buffalo; Timothy Hay chewy treats for dogs; wet and dry puppy food; cat litter
Where to take donations: Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City
Contact: Jerry Steinley at volunteer@hsbh.org or 394-4170
Kids Against Hunger-Rapid City
About the organization: Kids Against Hunger works with local groups of all ages to package highly nutritious meals that are sent to those who are hungry in the Black Hills, and to those who are starving around the world.
Needs: 50-pound bags of long-grain rice; boxes of food-grade gloves; containers of alcohol wipes; rolls of shipping tape; monetary donations to purchase supplies and ship the meals
Where to take donations: 700 44th St., Rapid City
Contact: Deanna Darr at dldarr@rushmore.com or kahrapidcity.org or 484-8305
Life INC
About the organization: Life INC provides classes for adults who live in poverty. The classes teach skills which will help adults improve their lives.
Needs: Age-level appropriate crafts for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (we provide child care for infants through eighth grade for adult students taking classes); food for food pantry
Where to take donations: Love INC office, 140 North St., Rapid City
Contact: Roy Roberts, program director for Life INC, at roy@love-inc.us or 718-5683 ext. 2
Meals on Wheels
About the organization: Meals on Wheels provides meals and companionship to local senior citizens.
Needs: Gas gift cards for Meals on Wheels volunteers. This would offset the costs they have providing home-delivered meals to local seniors.
Where to take donations: Meals on Wheels, 1621 Sheridan Lake Road Suite C, Rapid City
Contact: George Larson at info@mealsprogram.com or 394-6002
Northern Plains Eye Foundation (NPEF)
About the organization: Northern Plains Eye Foundation (NPEF), a Rapid City-based nonprofit organization, improves the quality of life in the Black Hills region through outreach programs to preserve and protect vision and restore sight.
Needs: Monetary donations, Apple iPad mini 4 (128GB Wi-Fi), Office Depot gift cards, rolls/sleeves of stamps
Where to take donations: 402 Saint Joseph St., Suite 1, Rapid City
Contact: Ronda Gusinsky, executive director, rgusinsky@npef.org or 716-6733
Passages Women's Transitional Living
About the organization: Passages provides a safe living environment and a transitional program that includes life skills for women coming from incarceration and homelessness to a sustainable positive life pattern.
Needs: Hygiene items, bedding (twin beds) towels, wash cloths and donated, slightly used clothes and shoes; a large cooking pot for such things as soup. Right now what we need most are bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths for the house. The women all need bathrobes, winter hats, boots, gloves and scarves
Where to take donations: Passages, 529 Kansas City St., Suite 202
Contact: Marge Beam, director; marge.beam@passagesliving.com, 939-0744
Postpartum Support International — South Dakota Chapter
About the organization: PSI — South Dakota promotes awareness, prevention and treatment of mental health issues related to child-bearing.
Needs: Canopy; name tag lanyards; two fabric tablecloths (6-foot rectangle), preferably gray or blue; one or two 6-foot folding tables; four folding chairs; brochure and business card holders; pens; note pads; printer paper; medium-sized tote/bag with wheels
Where to take donations: 2430 Ellendale Drive, Rapid City
Contact: Breanna Bass at psi.southdakota@gmail.com or 574-1779
7th Circuit CASA Program
About the organization: The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program believes that every child deserves a safe, permanent, nurturing home. The 7th Circuit CASA Program recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate in court for the best interest of abused and neglected children.
Needs: Gift certificates to museums, movie theaters, and indoor play areas. We would also appreciate tickets, passes, and memberships to other various child-friendly places or areas that CASAs can take their child(ren).
Where to take donations: 2650 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City
Contact: Kehala Two Bulls, kehalatb@casaofrapidcity.org or 394-2203
Super Dogs for Super Heroes
About the organization: 22 veterans a day commit suicide. Service, support or companion; we match rescue dogs to vets or train their own dog to be all they can be.
Needs: Printer for a 2011 Mac without wifi; leashes, collars, dog treats, dog boots; wheelchair with stability and pneumatic tires (like bike tires). Some of the vets we work with have serious mobility issues, and it would be handy during class and in training a dog for a vet in a wheelchair.
Where to take donations: Happy to meet up almost anywhere in Rapid City
Contact: Becky Flanagan, superdogsforsuperheroes@yahoo.com or 545-2982
Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services)
About the organization: Vitalant is a nonprofit blood bank that provides blood to patients who need it.
Needs: Blood, platelet and plasma donors
Where to take donations: 2209 W. Omaha, Rapid City
Contact: Scott Horkey at shorkey@vitalant.org or Brittany Sigel at bsigel@vitalant.org
Working Against Violence Inc. (WAVI)
About the organization: WAVI works to create a community free of domestic abuse and sexual assault through advocacy, education and support services.
Needs: Food; new pajamas for children and adults; stocking stuffers; new fleece throws; new towels and bath sets; small laundry baskets; deodorant; Dixie cups; Lysol wipes; large bottles of body wash, shampoo and conditioner
Where to take donations: 527 Quincy St., Rapid City
Contact: Kristina Simmons at kristinas@wavi.org or 341-3292
Yellow Bike Program and Reconditioned Bikes for Kids, Inc.
About the organization: The Yellow Bike Program provides free bikes to anyone in need.
Needs: Onsite storage shed; regular and metric wrenches; printer ink (Epson 200 or 200xl); copy paper; monetary donations
Where to take donations: 22860 Sky St., Rapid City
Contact: Dale R. Bishop at bikerbfk@rapidnet.com or go to www.rapidnet.com/~bikerbfk
For more information, Helpline Center publishes a "giving guide," available at bit.ly/2BxmPE9.