Black Hills Playhouse (BHP) has announced the nationwide audition and interview schedule for the 2019 theatre season. BHP seeks applications from seasoned theatre professionals and will hire a limited number of actor and stagecraft apprentices for the 13-week summer stock season in Custer State Park. Also needed are actors/directors for the touring outreach company, Dakota Players, which provides theatre education opportunities for kids K-12 throughout South Dakota and surrounding states.
All positions are paid (salaries DOE) and include room and board. Housing for the summer stock season consists of shared dormitory rooms or small apartments. Meals are served in a dining hall. The season for company members begins May 29 and ends on Aug. 25.
Auditions will be held on the following dates and locations.
• Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon Rapid City, Performing Arts Center. Email Kristal@blackhillsplayhouse.com to schedule audition
• Saturday, Feb. 16, Vermillion, University of South Dakota, tech interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., auditions from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up on the USD call board or email Victor.Shonk@usd.edu to schedule an audition.
• Monday, Feb. 18, Sioux Falls, Augustana University, tech Interviews from 4-5 p.m., auditions from 5-7 p.m. Email dworkman@blackhillsplayhouse.com to schedule audition
• Thursday, Feb. 21, Cape Girardeau, MO, SEMO, Southeast Missouri State University, 2-6 p.m. Email cookamberm@gmail.com to schedule audition
• Feb 22-24, St. Louis, MO, Midwest Theatre Auditions, Webster Conservatory, http://www.webster.edu/fine-arts/midwest-theatre-auditions/