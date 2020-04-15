Black Hills Playhouse postpones 75th anniversary season because of pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A milestone 75th anniversary year for the Black Hills Playhouse will have to wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time since 1946, the Playhouse in Custer State Park will not produce a season of summer theater.

According to a release, the BHP leadership met in mid-April to evaluate the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a thorough evaluation by staff and thoughtful deliberation by the board, the group made the heart-wrenching decision to postpone the 2020 season with the intent to celebrate the 75th Season in 2021,” the release stated.

The Playhouse hopes to resume Dakota Players theatre residencies this summer, continue to work with people with disabilities, and hold BHP Jr. performing arts camps.

The situation will be assessed weekly and decisions will be based on best advice from public health officials. In addition, the education team is engaged in building remote-learning programs to provide community art until the Warren M. Lee Theater opens on the Playhouse campus again.