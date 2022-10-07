Black Hills Powwow begins, events through Sunday

Summit Arena in Rapid City came alive Friday night as thousands filled the venue to experience the sight and sound of drums, singers and dancers — the heartbeat of Indian Country — signaling the return of the Black Hills Powwow to the sacred He Sapa.

The last time Rapid City had such spiritual and cultural Native American celebrations was in 2019, when the powwow was held in the much smaller Barnett Arena, now known as Barnett Field House, as it has been replaced as the largest venue at The Monument by the 11,000-seat Summit.

The two-year hiatus was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, where gatherings were canceled in 2020 and 2021. But now, the Black Hills Powwow is back — bigger and better than ever.

"We have the most sponsorship ever this year, as this community has boarded sponsorship and helped pay prize money," Black Hills Powwow Association President Stephen Yellow Hawk said. "Everyone that bought a ticket, that money goes back into the prize money to pay for this beautiful arena here."

Yellow Hawk said Rapid City has changed for the better over the past 70 years, where the support of Native American cultural events has now increased from the non-Native community.

"My grandfather tells me stories of coming to visit Rapid City in the 1950s and he remembers seeing signs on some of the storefronts here that said 'no Indians allowed,'" he said. "And now to have one of the biggest powwow celebrations in the world in the same community shows how far we have come — working on race relations, building those bridges. I'm so thankful to be a part of it and I'm so honored to be here."

Friday evening's powwow began with a blessing of the arena by Dr. Gerald Yellowhawk and then an honor dance took to the arena floor with the Veterans Grand Entry. Honoring those who served in the Armed Forces is traditionally the first dance of the evening at powwows.

As the veterans and dignitaries danced in a clockwise direction around the arena floor, thousands of spectators stood and silently watched, showing honor and respect.

Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, vice president of the Black Hills Powwow Association, told the Journal Friday night the the return of the He Sapa Wacipi — Lakota for Black Hills Powwow — is "amazing, energizing and powerful."

"It's really exciting to have everybody come back and the lines are out the door. It's just super exciting," she said. "All these amazing people from all over the country and all over the world come here to visit. It's incredible."

Saturday and Sunday will both be filled with Native American celebrations, starting out with the Native American Day Parade through downtown Rapid City. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, where it will travel down Main Street and then circle back on St. Joseph Street.

At the same time Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lakota Archery will present the Wicah Ehake Najin Challenge in Rushmore Hall at The Monument. The Fine Arts and Tradeshow will open its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday in the The Monument's Barnett Field House. Both events are free to the public.

Powwow competitions and intertribal dancing sessions begin at 12:30 p.m. in The Summit Arena and will go on until 11 p.m. On Sunday, doors will open at 11 a.m. with the free arts and trade show. The final rounds of the powwow begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and will go until 10 p.m.

Tickets for the powwow events inside Summit Arena are available at The Monument's box offices, or online at https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/blackhillspowwow22.