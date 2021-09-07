Black Hills Powwow canceled for second year in a row

Officials with the He Sapa Wacipi, the Black Hills Powwow, have announced that the powwow has been canceled for the second year in a row out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made via the organization's social media platforms with a copy of a letter dated Sept. 3 from the He Sapa Wacipi Board of Directors.
"It is with heavy hearts and our deepest regret that The He Sapa Wacipi Board of Directors with a lot of prayerful planning, concern, and awareness for our community’s health and with recommendations from our local healthcare systems have decided to respectfully and responsibly cancel the 2021 He Sapa Wacipi (Black Hills Powwow)," the letter read.
The He Sapa Wacipi was scheduled to take place Oct. 8-12 as one of the opening events for Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. The Monument's Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday he was sad to hear about the powwow's cancellation, but understood the reasoning behind it.
"It's obviously an excellent cultural event to open the new arena with and to get things going. It was the perfect event to put in there, but there is a lot of understanding about the risk involved," Baltzer said Tuesday. "It's unfortunate that it's happening and we are sad to see it go. We'll look forward to getting the powwow back next year."
The He Sapa Wacipi Board said they received guidance from health care providers in the Rapid City area. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Black Hills area with a new surge of illness from the highly-contagious Delta variant, the board said COVID-19 is a "huge concern for our communities."
"The He Sapa Wacipi Board of Directors have not taken our decision lightly and with respect for the health and safety for all relatives who 'Come and Dance with Us,'" the letter said.
"We look forward to making our annual celebration bigger and better with you all again next year. We want to reassure all our prepaid vendors that we will be refunding payments by the end of next week."
In 2020, the 34th annual powwow was postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic was at its highest peak in the Black Hills during the original scheduled date. After a drop in new infections, the He Sapa Wacipi began planning for the 2021 event in April.
However, the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus and low vaccination rates in South Dakota caused COVID-19 cases to spike again in August. According to Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 1,729 active coronavirus infections in Pennington County and 6,182 cases across the state.
