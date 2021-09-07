Black Hills Powwow canceled for second year in a row

Officials with the He Sapa Wacipi, the Black Hills Powwow, have announced that the powwow has been canceled for the second year in a row out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made via the organization's social media platforms with a copy of a letter dated Sept. 3 from the He Sapa Wacipi Board of Directors.

"It is with heavy hearts and our deepest regret that The He Sapa Wacipi Board of Directors with a lot of prayerful planning, concern, and awareness for our community’s health and with recommendations from our local healthcare systems have decided to respectfully and responsibly cancel the 2021 He Sapa Wacipi (Black Hills Powwow)," the letter read.

The He Sapa Wacipi was scheduled to take place Oct. 8-12 as one of the opening events for Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. The Monument's Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday he was sad to hear about the powwow's cancellation, but understood the reasoning behind it.

"It's obviously an excellent cultural event to open the new arena with and to get things going. It was the perfect event to put in there, but there is a lot of understanding about the risk involved," Baltzer said Tuesday. "It's unfortunate that it's happening and we are sad to see it go. We'll look forward to getting the powwow back next year."