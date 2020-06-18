Black Hills Powwow, Games postponed until October 2021

The Black Hills Powwow Association announced the postponement of the He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate (Black Hills Powwow and Games) Thursday.
The 34th annual event is rescheduled for Oct. 8-10, 2021, according to the release.
"We believe it is of the utmost importance to keep our dancers, singers, and powwow community safe in these troubling times," the board said in the release.
The release also noted that the He Sapa Wacipi relies on donations and sponsors, and COVID-19, which has caused the postponement of many festivals and events across the globe, has negatively impacted the event's financial standing.
