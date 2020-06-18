Black Hills Powwow, Games postponed until October 2021
2019 Powwow

Royalty waves to the crowd during the Grand Entry at the 2019 Black Hills Powwow at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Oct. 12 in Rapid City. The 2020 Powwow has been postponed until October 2021, the BHPWA Board of directors announced Thursday.

The Black Hills Powwow Association announced the postponement of the He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate (Black Hills Powwow and Games) Thursday.

The 34th annual event is rescheduled for Oct. 8-10, 2021, according to the release.

"We believe it is of the utmost importance to keep our dancers, singers, and powwow community safe in these troubling times," the board said in the release.

The release also noted that the He Sapa Wacipi relies on donations and sponsors, and COVID-19, which has caused the postponement of many festivals and events across the globe, has negatively impacted the event's financial standing.

