Black Hills Powwow returns after two year hiatus

For the first time in two years, the Black Hills Powwow will return to The Monument in Rapid City next weekend with a couple of changes.

Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, vice president of the volunteer board, said this year the powwow will host a Wacipi 101 class through a collaboration with the Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors.

Bad Warrior-Ganje said the presentations will occur in half-hour increments before the powwow and after the grand entry. She said the classes are in part to encourage more education around wacipis, or powwows.

"It's to encourage people's understanding," she said.

It will also provide a safe place for people to ask questions and to help people understand what they're seeing. Bad Warrior-Ganje said it will also help with teaching people how to be respectful.

She said some ways to be respectful are by not touching dancer regalia, not taking photos when emcees request no photos or videos be taken, and more.

Another change is there will not be "Youth Day" to open the powwow Oct. 7. Instead there will be a youth conference. Bad Warrior-Ganje said since schools won't be in session that Friday, they won't be able to host the youth day.

The powwow will begin Oct. 7 with a youth conference at 9 a.m. sponsored by the Great Plans Tribal Leaders Health Board. Much of the day will take place in the Summit Arena with the arena blessing and veteran's grand entry starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Saturday, Oct. 8 events will begin at 8 a.m. for the lineup of the downtown Native American Day parade, which will proceed down Main Street at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the arts and trade show in The Monument's Barnett Fieldhouse. It will close at 11 p.m. The second session of grand entry and the Miss He Sapa Win Black Hills Powwow Crowning Ceremony will be between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Session three begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the last day of the powwow, there will be a special honoring at 11 a.m. in the Summit Arena followed by session four from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Each session includes singing and dancing contests. The contest winners will be announced at the end of the fourth session. The full schedule can be found at https://www.blackhillspowwow.com/schedule.

Tickets to the powwow are available at the door, or online at https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/blackhillspowwow22.