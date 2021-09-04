Black Hills Reads' resources aid kids' learning, literacy

As parents, teachers, preschools and child care centers navigate another school year impacted by COVID-19, resources from Black Hills Reads could ease the back-to-school transition and give tips on early learning skills, whether kids are at school or home.

Black Hills Reads is a United Way agency that supports early learning efforts in the region. Black Hills Reads director Kayla Klein said much of Black Hills Reads’ mission is advocacy and providing grants for early learning work — efforts that got a recent boost from a $450,000 donation from the Vucurevich Foundation.

Black Hills Reads’ website, unitedwayblackhills.org/black-hills-reads-resources, offers a variety of resources and ideas parents and teachers can use to build literacy skills. Introducing books into children’s lives as early as infancy can contribute to good reading skills and kindergarten readiness.

“(Kindergarten readiness) is a consistent issue throughout the state due to the extreme lack of focus on early learning and school readiness in our state,” Klein said. “We’re trying to help connect the dots. School readiness has always been an issue (in South Dakota). It’s worse and amplified this year because of COVID-19.”