Black Hills seamstresses mobilize to make masks

According to her family, Kazia’s early childhood in Lezajsk, Poland, was spent during the dark days of the Nazi occupation of Europe during World War II.

Even after the fall of the Nazi regime, Kazia and her family still lived under communist rule of Eastern Europe until her family was able to emigrate to the United States, first settling in Passaic, New Jersey.

Kazia and her husband found their way to the Black Hills when a son-in-law, an engineer, took a job with the Homestake Mining Co.

Kazia is just one of many local seamstresses who have picked up needle and thread to make masks in response to the pandemic.

Annie Albright of Bakery Fabrics of Belle Fourche posted instructions for sewing masks on the shop’s Facebook page.

She said masks may be fashioned from layers of 100 percent cotton or even unused vacuum-cleaner filters and bags.

“Anything you can find that will capture the smaller particles,” she said. "Even two layers of cotton will catch a huge amount of that.”

Albright estimates her shop sells enough material each day for 100 masks.