Black Hills Senior Games to be held this week in Rapid City

Dozens of athletes are expected to participate in this week’s Black Hills Senior Games. The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event, which were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local senior games will include basketball and bean bag toss competitions Thursday morning at South Community Gym and a picnic for competitors at Old Storybook Island.

Friday morning’s competition includes pickleball matches in mixed doubles and doubles divisions at the Canyon Lake Activity Center. The track and field meet is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Sioux Park Stadium.

Participants in their 50’s to nearly 90 will be competing this year. The events are open to the public.

Event organizers indicate a dozen track races and a half-dozen field events will highlight Saturday’s Senior Track and Field Meet.

Jeanne Kirsch will be the oldest participant in the track and field events, competing in the 85-89 age group and taking part in the 400- and 800-meter track events along with discus, softball throw and long jump.