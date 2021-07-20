Black Hills Senior Games to be held this week in Rapid City

Dozens of athletes are expected to participate in this week’s Black Hills Senior Games. The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event, which were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local senior games will include basketball and bean bag toss competitions Thursday morning at South Community Gym and a picnic for competitors at Old Storybook Island.
Friday morning’s competition includes pickleball matches in mixed doubles and doubles divisions at the Canyon Lake Activity Center. The track and field meet is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Sioux Park Stadium.
Participants in their 50’s to nearly 90 will be competing this year. The events are open to the public.
Event organizers indicate a dozen track races and a half-dozen field events will highlight Saturday’s Senior Track and Field Meet.
Jeanne Kirsch will be the oldest participant in the track and field events, competing in the 85-89 age group and taking part in the 400- and 800-meter track events along with discus, softball throw and long jump.
The track and field meet will also include Dick McConnell participating in the high jump in the 75-79 age group. McConnell has competed several years in various categories with a main emphasis on the high jump, where he has represented South Dakota at the national senior games. He took the bronze medal at the 2017 National Senior Games, competing in the 75-79 age division.
Friday’s pickleball competition with include eight teams participating in mixed doubles and a dozen teams competing in the double’s divisions. Two of the teams participating in the pickleball tournament are in the 75-79 age division: Bob Smith and Tom Trewick, along with Clark Mola and Don Walker.
Walker will also be competing in the 75- 79-year-old age division at Thursday’s free throw and field goal basketball events.
Thursday
9-10:30 a.m./South Community Gym
Basketball (Free Throws and Field Goals)
Bean Bag Toss
4:30 pm: Athletes Picnic (Old Storybook Island Shelter)
Friday
9-10:30 a.m./Canyon Lake Activity Center
Pickleball Doubles and Mixed Doubles
Saturday
9-11 a.m./Sioux Park Stadium
Track and Field