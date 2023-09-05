The Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City has found itself once again at maximum capacity. While it may not be a complete solution, spaying and neutering your pets can significantly reduce the chances of unwanted litters and offer health benefits.

"Our adoptions are down quite a bit. And we are just piling up. But we keep working, and usually it's just cats, but lately it's been both. We've had a lot of cats and dogs come in," said Melissa Davis, kennel manager at HSBH.

The kennels for both cats and dogs are filled to the brim, with limited space due to the need to separate cats showing signs of stress and disease.

There are significant physical and behavioral advantages to spaying and neutering your pets.

"First of all, being repopulation. Right now, it is a huge issue for overpopulation, especially here," said Davis. "It does help health-wise. It prevents a lot of cancers and infections."

Kay Kieper, outreach and education coordinator, highlighted the significant health benefits of spaying and neutering, explaining that these procedures result in a notable reduction in the risk of cancers such as uterine and testicular cancers. Additionally, the likelihood of breast cancers decreases dramatically. Spaying and neutering also have "positive effects on pets' behavior," including reduced tendencies to roam and mark territory.

Overall, these procedures promote calmer and better-behaved pets while curbing natural instincts that contribute to roaming, mating, and the overpopulation issue while simultaneously benefitting shelters.

“I think spaying and neutering also cuts down on the euthanasia rates and how many you can take into a facility," said Davis.

Affordable options for those in need

Finding an affordable option, especially if you're facing financial constraints, can be challenging.

Most organization do require you to qualify for their services. Operations Pets, Inc. requires low-income pet parents to “qualify with proof of public assistance such as welfare, Medicaid, Medicare, Supplemental Security Income, disability, food stamps…”

The SD West River Spay/Neuter Coalition, in particular, has been making a significant impact since its start in 2005. Through collaborations with local veterinarians, they managed to spay/neuter over 2,100 cats in 2022.

Their mission is clear: "To alleviate the animal suffering that results from pet overpopulation by providing affordable spay/neuter services to low-income pet guardians."

The coalition focuses their efforts on cats and offers clinics and vouchers through participating local veterinarians, making pet ownership more accessible for those in need. They also engage in trap, neuter, and release programs, covering all expenses, including rabies shots, for feral cats.

"Vets can decide if they want to get on board with us. They can decide to do either vouchers or clinics," said Shari Rose, co-president of the coalition. "When they contact us, we figure out where they live, and we'll tell them their options."

The cost is kept low, typically ranging from $25 to $50 for spaying or neutering procedures, making it a financially viable option for many. The coalition's efforts are funded entirely by donors, with 97% of donations going directly to spay and neuter surgeries.

Lending a helping hand

Both the SD West River Spay/Neuter Coalition and the Humane Society of the Black Hills welcome volunteers. The coalition needs help with computer work, phone calls, trapping, and veterinarians for clinic/voucher programs. HSBH is need of fosters to free up kennel space and volunteers for daily tasks like animal enrichment.

Spaying and neutering pets not only contribute to reducing overpopulation and preventing diseases but also promote responsible pet ownership. Affordable options provided by organizations like the SD West River Spay/Neuter Coalition ensure that these vital procedures are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.

If you're passionate about animal welfare and have time or resources to spare, consider volunteering or donating to these organizations to help address the ongoing challenges in pet overpopulation and animal care.