The history of mining in western South Dakota goes back more than a century and continues to be part of the state’s economy to this day.

The industry in the Black Hills has undergone some recent changes, with a major decision coming down regarding mine expansion in the northern Black Hills and the announcement of an exploratory drilling project near Mount Rushmore. A Superfund site near Lead may see new life in an effort to both continue reclamation and extract additional viable resources.

Coeur Wharf expands

Following a contested case hearing, the South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment voted unanimously this week to approve the Boston Expansion permit for Coeur Wharf’s operation.

The Lawrence County Commission granted a conditional use permit for the expansion in January 2022, and a formal application was filed in June that year. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources received nearly 30 letters of support for the expansion during the public comment period in spring 2023; several letters were submitted in opposition before Rapid City-based activist Carla Marshall filed to intervene in the permit.

Marshall previously stated during hearings in May her opposition to the permit was based on violated treaty rights, concerns over the state‘s spill database, and the potential for environmental damage.

Located four miles southwest of Lead near the Terry Peak Ski Resort, Coeur’s Boston Expansion is 48.2 acres directly adjacent to current active mining areas. The expansion will produce 6.7 million tons of ore and add about three years to the life of the mine.

”We’re very pleased with the unanimous Board of Minerals and Environment approval today of our Boston Expansion permit, culminating the efforts of over two years of detailed environmental and socioeconomic studies conducted by Wharf, as well as the thorough and diligent review by numerous DANR staff, Lawrence County Commission, and the SD Board of Minerals and Environment,” Matt Zietlow, environmental manager at Coeur Wharf, told the Journal Thursday. “The unanimous approval by the Board clearly reflects the collaborative effort and the sustained level of detailed review put forth by all parties leading to this decision today.”

The permit will be officially effective once the mine submits the additional bond amounts — $13,906,800 for reclamation and $4,289,400 for post-closure — later this year. Wharf is also required to address the selenium levels in False Bottom Creek.

During hearings in Pierre in late May, Wharf and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources gave testimony regarding elevated levels of selenium in False Bottom Creek. False Bottom Creek is not part of the Boston Expansion area, but the state does require Wharf to mitigate the problem as part of its surface water discharge permit.

False Bottom Creek sits below historical Bald Mountain tailings, a gold mining mill site which operated from 1905 to 1959.

Elevated selenium levels began showing in 2014 and gradually increased above permitted levels in 2020. Wharf and the state began investigating the issue in 2017. According to Zietlow’s testimony, selenium was not found in 1990 when Wharf did testing. Roberta Hudson, engineering manager with DANR’s Minerals, Mining and Superfund Program, testified in May they sent letters to Wharf regarding the selenium issue in July and November 2021.

Zietlow said in May the source of the selenium isn’t known and it isn’t known if operations at Wharf — which put rock on top of the Bald Mountain tailings — contributed to the issue. They contested the finding that they‘re in violation for selenium at False Bottom Creek, but the state said it met the criteria for a violation. In May, the state also said Wharf has “been working diligently” with them to correct the problem, and believed the issue wasn’t grounds for denying the expansion.

The selenium issue at False Bottom Creek is a historical issue and not the result of negligence on Coeur Wharf’s part, according to Board of Minerals and Environment Chairman Rexford Hagg, who said he was comfortable with the evidence presented and the plans going forward, which will help keep the public and state more informed of the selenium situation.

Wharf has 10 notices of violations in its file since mine operations first began, but none in the past 20 years, according to Hudson, and no spills affecting surface water recorded after 2011.

Wharf is required to present the findings of its pilot study, which aims to find the most appropriate mitigation solution, by August 1, 2023. Construction on the company's chosen solution must be completed by October 1, 2024, and be operational by January 1, 2025.

Coeur Wharf is the only large-scale gold mine still operating in South Dakota. It began in 1982, and has received four other expansion permits since, most recently in 2012 in the Green Mountain and Golden Reward areas.

The company employs more than 250 people with an annual payroll of around $30 million, pays an average of $5.8 million a year in severance taxes, and donates more than $170,000 a year to local nonprofits — many of which wrote letters in support of the expansion.

”It's amazing all that we do in the community,” said Shelly Rose, human resources and community relations for Coeur Wharf. “We don't tabulate it, but I would say we easily have thousands of hours out there every year that our employees are putting into the community. It's a unique industry to be in, and by far my favorite out of all the ones I've worked in.”

The Coeur Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund is held by the South Dakota Community Foundation and operates a multi-million-dollar endowment to continue benefitting local organizations after the end of mining at the site.

To address the workforce shortage, Coeur Wharf works at the middle school level to get children interested in science and mining, Rose said. They currently have nearly a dozen students from South Dakota Mines and Western Dakota Tech either interning or on scholarships that will see them employed at Coeur post-grad.

As of January 2022, the Wharf Mine had disturbed 1,278.41 acres and reclaimed 333.39 acres. Massive trucks hauling up to 150 tons of material snake along the benched roads of the mine daily, ferrying materials to process facilities or waste rock dumps. Five heap leach pads are in operation and work on rotated schedules.

Each heap leach contains lines of tubing that drip a cyanide solution through the rock to extract precious minerals. The pads sit on a double lining of plastic with leak protection and computerized monitoring systems in place.

Once extracted, the solution gets concentrated using physical and chemical processes and is generally shipped off-site to be refined. Most of the gold coming out of Wharf is used in medical equipment, according to Zietlow.

Several ponds exist across the Wharf Mine, some used as overflow for storm water and others as process ponds for the extracted solution. They utilize plastic disks on many ponds to keep heat in their denitrifying ponds and to keep birds and other animals from potentially accessing water containing cyanide before it’s processed.

The cyanide solution is processed and recycled, which Zietlow calls a “zero discharge” system.

They collect and treat runoff at the site. With 2023 having been such a wet year, so far, nearly 80 million gallons have been discharged.

Concurrent reclamation has led to green spaces within the active mine area itself. Green hills dot the land between open pits. The old Golden Reward area was reclaimed around 20 years ago, and now is hardly distinguishable from the surrounding landscape.

“It's really pretty. We’re very proud of what we've got here,” Zietlow said. ”The best part of it is that we've got a real, firsthand example of what our reclamation will look like.”

Portions of the Golden Reward area were re-mined in the last several years, and reclamation in the last year has already taken hold. Deer and other animals frequent the area, and Terry Peak plans to expand ski runs down part of the reclaimed area in the coming years, thanks to an ongoing partnership with the mine. Trail rides also operate in the area.

Gilt Edge Superfund Site

The future of a former-mine-turned-superfund-site east of Lead is in limbo as a Canadian company looks into the viability of re-mining the area.

Agnico Eagle signed an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to collect data on the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund Site. The soon-to-be-finalized agreement will allow Agnico three years to assess the viability of the site and another year to analyze the data collected before making a decision on whether they’d like to apply to reopen the mine. Agnico will have to pay a base sum of $2.5 million annually for the four-year agreement, plus secure $2 million in assurance.

Their work began in 2018 when a lessee agreement was signed allowing Agnico to drill around 40 holes at the site. Part of their objective was to look for potentially economic materials, but they also provided some data to the EPA about low-level, sporadic chromium contamination in Strawberry Creek. EPA Remedial Project Manager Joy Jenkins said the remedies at the site so far haven’t been able to curtail the chromium in Strawberry Creek, which they believe comes from an unknown, subsurface source that surfaces in the creek.

Mining and mineral exploration began in the area in the mid-1870s, including some underground work until the 1920s. From 1935 to 1941, the mine operated steadily with expanded underground workings. Exploratory mining occurred in the 1970s, and in 1986, Canada-based Brohm Mining Company began a large-scale, open-pit cyanide heap-leach operation. Part of their operation was reclamation from the historic mining activity.

Brohm went bankrupt in the late 1990s, and the site was abandoned in July 1999. It became a Superfund site in 2000, and the EPA stepped in to continue the necessary water treatment.

Jenkins didn’t have updated numbers for the total cost of remediation at the site, but numbers a couple years old were in the range of $120 million dollars. Costs to operate typically range about $2 million per year, according to Jenkins. Most of that funding comes from the EPA’s Superfund, but also includes around $40 million from legal settlements and a cost-sharing agreement with the State of South Dakota.

The concern for Gilt Edge is acid rock drainage. Surface mining activity exposed pyrite (or “fool’s gold”) to air and water, setting off a chemical reaction that produces sulfuric acid. The acid causes the surrounding rock to leach chemicals like zinc, cadmium, nickel, copper and chromium. If left untreated, the contaminated water from the site could pollute groundwater and be a major disturbance to fish and wildlife populations.

The EPA contracts with HydroGeoLogic, Inc. to pump contaminated water from across the site to the former Anchor Hill Pit, where it is stored before being pumped through water treatment and discharged into Strawberry Creek. Gilt Edge produces approximately 96 million gallons of acid rock drainage each year. About 158 million gallons of water is treated annually.

If Agnico determines the area is viable for mining, they will have to apply for a mining permit with the state. Part of any permit would require them to take on the responsibility of water treatment and reclamation into perpetuity.

“If environmental, technical and economic circumstances warrant, Agnico Eagle may pursue further exploration, resource studies and possibly a mining application, but that decision has not been made, nor has an application process started,” said Kwinn Neff, community relations, Agnico Eagle. “Agnico Eagle believes that when responsibly undertaken, gold mining plays an important and positive role in supporting sustainable socio-economic development in communities and countries around the world.”

Neff also said if they decide and receive permits to re-mine the site, taxpayers would save $90 million to $100 million in cleanup costs and South Dakota would collect a two-percent royalty — in addition to sales and excise taxes on mineral extraction.

Surface reclamation — such as covering pits — is on hold while the agreement takes place, so that any potential re-mining activity wouldn’t undo the EPA’s previous work. They graded and capped the former Ruby Waste Rock Dump in 2001, reducing the acid rock drainage in that area, according to Jenkins.

“We're on a pause in doing anymore surface remedy while we figure out if this is actually feasible,” Jenkins said. ”Would a company be able to take on all the responsibility here and put in a good cleanup system and take on water treatment into perpetuity?”

Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee member Ron Moeller attended an EPA tour of the Gilt Edge site, accompanied by a group of concerned citizens, local government representatives, and journalists. Following the tour, Moeller told the Journal he believes new mining regulations and increased bonding requirements may prevent another Brohm-like situation in the future.

Looking for lithium

A mining exploration company has submitted a notice of intent to search for lithium-bearing materials two miles northwest of Keystone.

SDO Services, LLC, operating under Midwest Lithium AG with offices in Sioux Falls and Switzerland, submitted the application in late May. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources notified the Pennington County Commission of the exploration intent on July 11.

SDO intends to drill 55 exploration holes to a maximum of 850 feet in search of a lithium-bearing material called spodumene, and other pegmatite materials. Exploratory drilling will be done with diamond core water drilling and all holes will be backfilled and plugged.

According to the Exploration Notice of Intent filed with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the total disturbance for the drilling pads will be 38,500 square feet. Improvements to some nearby roads will result in an additional 4,200 feet of disturbance. Where possible, drill pads will be located on previously disturbed areas to minimize impact, according to the application.

Keystone is the site of the former Etta Mine, the largest source of lithium in the United States for decades, according to Midwest Lithium. The largest spodumene crystal ever found was at the Etta site, which began as a mica mine in the early 1880s and continued operation until 1886. It reopened as a spodumene mine in 1898. Work at the site continued with interludes until 1968.

Dr. Lilias Jarding with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance called the project “outrageous” in a press release.

“Modern tourists would not be impressed by an industrial operation along a scenic road or near the most famous national monument outside D.C. and a destination for millions of people each year — and the entire area is an important cultural site for Lakota people,” Jarding said.

Midwest Lithium General Manager Michael Schlumpberger told the Journal shortening the supply chain for critical minerals like lithium provides a variety of benefits, including being a year-round operation that pays 30% to 40% higher wages than are typical in South Dakota.

Being on the backside of a mountain will keep the mine hidden and out of view of Mount Rushmore, he said.

”People haven’t really taken note of it before, and so my anticipation is, quite honestly, much of that would continue the same,” Schlumpberger said. “I would dare say that — especially the tourists that drive by it — they drive by a lot of other mines on the way to Keystone as well and never really take note of them either.”

If the company discovers lithium-bearing materials, it would have to complete the mine permitting process with the state before beginning mining operations.

There is currently only one operating lithium mine in the United States — Silver Peak, Nevada — which produces about one-percent of the world’s lithium. The push for critical minerals under the Biden Administration is a result of the need to develop ”green energy.” Lithium and similar materials are used in batteries and other clean-energy technology. Advocates cite the need to shift mining and processing of these materials away from countries like China, Russia and Iran.

SDO will place a statewide surety bond of $20,000 in lieu of drill program specific surety bonds with the state before the exploration project begins, according to documents.

More information on the Notice of Intent is available on DANR's website.