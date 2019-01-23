WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23
8 a.m. — Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show, Reining & Working Cow Horse, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Kjerstad Event Center, Central States fairgrounds
8 a.m. — Winter Spectacular NRCHA Show (run concurrently with the AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes, Kjerstad Event Center, fairgrounds
THURSDAY, JAN. 24
8 a.m. — Winter Classic AQHA Horse Show, Halter & Roping Classes, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds NRCHA
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Hutchison Western Stallion Row Move-In, Rushmore Hall, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Truck Defender Horse Sale Check-In, Kjerstad Event Center Warm-Up, Fairgrounds
5 p.m. — Hutchison Western Stallion Row Consignor Meeting, Rushmore Hall, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
5:15 p.m. — Truck Defender Horse Sale Consignor Meeting, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Live music, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
FRIDAY, JAN. 25
8 a.m. — Truck Defender Horse Sale Preview: Ranch Horse Select Competition, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
1:20 p.m. — Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
2 p.m. — Truck Defender 2-Day Horse Sale-Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
7 p.m. — Merck Stray Gathering, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
9:30 p.m. — Live music, free, Kenny Feidler & Cowboy Killers, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
SATURDAY, JAN. 26
8 a.m.
Truck Defender Horse Sale Preview, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
4-H Youth Day Activities, Fine Arts building, Fairgrounds
Jr. Queens Autograph Session, Queen’s Corral, Rushmore Hall
Miss Black Hills Stock Show interview (closed to public), Room 205
8:30 a.m. — Black Hills Stock Show Pioneer Breakfast, Hilton Garden Inn
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
First Interstate Bank World’s Smallest Rodeo, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
11 a.m.
2019 Black Hills Stock Show Farm & Ranch Tax Seminar presented by Casey Peterson Ltd., Room 206
Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Beef Bust and Scholarship Luncheon, Fine Arts building, Fairgrounds
1 p.m. — Miss Black Hills Stock Show, speeches and modeling, Room 205
1:20 p.m. — Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
2 p.m.
Truck Defender 2-Day Horse Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Miss Black Hills Stock Show Horsemanship, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
6 p.m. — Stockman’s Banquet & Ball (Layla With Twenty One 20 to follow), Ramkota Hotel
8 p.m. — Live music, free: Dueling Pianos, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
SUNDAY, JAN. 27
8 a.m. — Equi Brand/Truck Defender Black Hills Stock Show, AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
9 a.m. — Boehringer Ingelheim Commercial Heifer Weigh-In, Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES AT 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
Boehringer Ingelheim Cattlemen’s Breakfast, Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds
Cowboy Church with Susie McEntire with Music Host Mark Eaton, The Message, Theater Stage
11 a.m. — Boehringer Ingelheim Commercial Heifer Show, Bridger Steel Pavilion, Fairgrounds
2 p.m. — South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
6 p.m. — Black Hills Angus Association Banquet, Red Room, Stockman’s Club
MONDAY, JAN. 28
8 a.m. — Equi Brand/Truck Defender Black Hills Stock Show AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
9 a.m. — Angus Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
11:30 a.m. — Estate Planning: “Learning how to protect your legacy takes planning” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
1 p.m.
Angus Sale, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Investing and Taxes: “Market volatility can cause people with an investment plan to act irrationally” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
2:30 p.m. — Brainworks: “Learn how to train your brain” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
3 p.m. — Live in the Zone Talk Show, Produced by Sutton Rodeos, Rodeo Zone
4 p.m. — Identity Theft: “Taking small steps to safeguard your privacy” BMS Financial Advisors Seminar, Room 206
5:30 p.m. — Social Security: “21 percent of seniors rely on SS as their only source of funds in retirement, SS only replaces 40 percent of average worker’s wage in retirement” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
6 p.m. — Black Hills Gold Rush Cattle Genetics Sale Social, Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Ballroom
7 p.m. — Black Hills Gold Rush Cattle Genetics Sale, Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Ballroom
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
10 a.m.
Black Hills Stock Show Official Ranch Rodeo Qualifying Round, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
Charolais Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
1 p.m. — Charolais Sale, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
2 p.m. — Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Cattleman’s Conference, Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn
2:15 p.m. — Vaccination Consideration for Cows & Calves at the Ranch, Dr. Joe Gillespie
3 p.m. — Increasing Beef Production Efficiency: Part 1, Dr. Rick Funston
4 p.m. — Increasing Beef Production Efficiency: Part 2, Dr. Rick Funston
7:30 p.m. — Black Hills Stock Show Official Ranch Rodeo Finals and Rodeo Dance with Layla and Twenty One 20, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30
8 a.m. — Broncs for Breakfast, Breakfast & Bloody Mary Bar, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
9 a.m. — Hereford Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Broncs for Breakfast Bronc Ride Competition, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
1 p.m. — Hereford Sale, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
5:30 p.m. — South Dakota Gelbvieh Association Social, Howard Johnson Hotel
6 p.m. — South Dakota Red Angus Social and Banquet, Holiday Inn
6:30 p.m. — South Dakota Gelbvieh Association Dinner, Howard Johnson Motel
THURSDAY, JAN. 31
8 a.m. — Red Angus Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
10 a.m.
Gelbvieh Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
National Sheep Shearing Championships, Warm-Up Arena, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
11 a.m.
Shorthorn Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
North American Sheepdog Trial Preliminaries, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
1 p.m. — Red Angus Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
2 p.m. — Gelbvieh Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
3 p.m. — Shorthorn Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
6:45 p.m. — Touchstone Energy Safety Seminar, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
7 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ Championships, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
7:30 p.m. — North American Sheepdog Trial Finals, National Sheep Shearing Championships - Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
FRIDAY, FEB. 1
9 a.m. — Limousin Show, Produced by Black Hills Stock Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
Maine-Anjou Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Dakota Terrritory Buffalo Association Convention, Best Western Ramkota
1 p.m. — Limousin Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
2 p.m. Maine-Anjou Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
5 p.m. — Central States Fair Past Directors Social, Theater Lobby
5:30 p.m. — Bank West Western Art Quick Draw Contest, Theater Lobby
6:30 p.m. — Bank West Quick Draw Viewing, People’s Choice Voting and Auction, Theater Lobby
7 p.m. — Black Hills Stock Show Stampede with Cody Johnson along with Brandon Jones, and Jacob Johnson, Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
8 a.m. — Simmental Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
10 a.m.
CINCH Trade Show Opens, CLOSES at 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
First Interstate Bank Barnyard Animal Nursery, Rushmore Hall
Bank West Western Art Show, Public Viewing, Theater Lobby
Hay Camp Wood Carvers Demonstration, Upper W. Concourse
Chi-Influenced Show, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
11 a.m. — Dr. Holl, Equine Chiropractor Seminar: Benefits of Animal Chiropractic, Room 205
11:30 a.m. — Estate Workshop: “Learning to protect your legacy take planning” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
1 p.m.
Simmental Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Dr. Holl, Equine Chiropractor Seminar: Benefits of Animal Chiropractic, Room 205
Investments and Taxes: “Market volatility can cause people with an investment plan to act irrationally” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
2 p.m. — Dakota Territory Buffalo Association Convention, Best Western Ramkota
2:30 p.m. — Brainworks: “Learn how to train your brain” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
3 p.m.
Chi-Influenced Sale, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Dr. Holl, Equine Chiropractor Seminar: Benefits of Animal Chiropractic, Room 205
4 p.m. — Identity Theft: “Taking small steps to safeguard your privacy” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
5:30 p.m. — Social Security: “21 percent of seniors rely on SS as their only source of funds in retirement, SS only replaces 40 percent of average worker’s wage in retirement” by BMS Financial Advisors, Room 206
6 p.m.
Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Judging & People’s Choice, Crystalyx BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall
Dakota Territory Buffalo Association Video Auction, Best Western Ramkota
7-9 p.m. — Boots & Beer Festival, SD Brewery Beer Tasting with Southern Fryed Band, Kjerstad Event Center Arena, Fairgrounds
8:30 p.m. — Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Parade, Drawing for EBY Livestock Trailer (During PRCA Rodeo), Civic Center Barnett Arena
9:30 p.m. — Boots & Beer Festival, Live Music: Brandon Jones, Kjerstad Event Center Arena, Fairgrounds
SUNDAY, FEB. 3
All events at the fairgrounds
9 a.m. — Black Hills Stock Show Team Roping (Enter 9, Rope 10), Kjerstad Event Center, Fairgrounds