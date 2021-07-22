Black Hills Surgical Hospital using robotics for knee, hip replacements

“We are proud to be the first hospital in our region to offer this highly advanced SmartRobotics technology to our patients,” said Dr. Lew Papendick, chairman of the Management Committee at Black Hills Surgical Hospital.

The robots arrived at Black Hills Surgical Hospital on June 24. They were chosen after about three years of training and research, Mortimer said. When fully trained and credentialed on the robotics technology, eight surgeons at Black Hills Surgical Hospital will use it.

“Dr. Marrs and myself have been very thoughtful about this process,” Mortimer said. “After a lot of research and training, this does make a difference in terms of patient care and outcomes. The robotics-assisted surgery is not taking the place of surgeons. It’s assisting and it’s another tool for a patient to have a great outcome.”

The robotics technology has existed for some time, Marrs said, so Black Hills Surgical Hospital could study data about how it benefits patients. Data shows that patients tended to have less pain, spent less time in the hospital, and needed fewer pain-relieving narcotics. For knee replacement surgeries, clinical studies also show that use of the robotics technology reduced the need for inpatient physical therapy and improved patients’ ability to bend and flex their knees.