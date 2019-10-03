{{featured_button_text}}

The history and literary life of the Black Hills will be featured this weekend on C-SPAN as part of its Cities Tour that explores the American story.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will kick off the weekend’s coverage from 5 to 8 a.m. Friday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program. It can be seen on Midco channels 55 and 705.

On Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., non-fiction writers will be interviewed on Book TV on C-SPAN2 on channel 88 on Midco.

Those interviewed will be:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • Seth Tupper, Rapid City Journal reporter and author of “Calvin Coolidge in the Black Hills;”
  • Tim Giago, publisher and author of “Children Left Behind: The Dark Legacy of Indian Mission Boarding Schools;”
  • David Wolf, author of “Seth Bullock: Black Hills Lawman;”
  • Nancy Todd Engle, author of “More Than Presidents: The Personal Lives of the Men Who Shaped a Nation;”
  • Dan O’Brien, author, wildlife biologist and ranch owner, on Buffalo Ranching.

On Sunday at noon the area’s history will be on display on American History TV on C-SPAN3 on Midco channel 159.

The programs to be shown will be:

  • Mount Rushmore with Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretation & Education;
  • Crazy Horse Memorial with Jadwiga Ziolkowski and Monique Ziolkowski;
  • History of the Black Hills with Donovin Sprague and Troy Kilpatrick;
  • Stratobowl Balloon Flight exhibit with Corey Christianson, Journey Museum;
  • History of Ellsworth Air Force Base — South Dakota Air & Space Museum with Col. Jeff Engelker and Kim Morey;
  • The 1972 Rapid City Flood with Corey Christiansen, Journey Museum.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0