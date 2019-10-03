The history and literary life of the Black Hills will be featured this weekend on C-SPAN as part of its Cities Tour that explores the American story.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will kick off the weekend’s coverage from 5 to 8 a.m. Friday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program. It can be seen on Midco channels 55 and 705.
On Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., non-fiction writers will be interviewed on Book TV on C-SPAN2 on channel 88 on Midco.
Those interviewed will be:
- Seth Tupper, Rapid City Journal reporter and author of “Calvin Coolidge in the Black Hills;”
- Tim Giago, publisher and author of “Children Left Behind: The Dark Legacy of Indian Mission Boarding Schools;”
- David Wolf, author of “Seth Bullock: Black Hills Lawman;”
- Nancy Todd Engle, author of “More Than Presidents: The Personal Lives of the Men Who Shaped a Nation;”
- Dan O’Brien, author, wildlife biologist and ranch owner, on Buffalo Ranching.
On Sunday at noon the area’s history will be on display on American History TV on C-SPAN3 on Midco channel 159.
The programs to be shown will be:
- Mount Rushmore with Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretation & Education;
- Crazy Horse Memorial with Jadwiga Ziolkowski and Monique Ziolkowski;
- History of the Black Hills with Donovin Sprague and Troy Kilpatrick;
- Stratobowl Balloon Flight exhibit with Corey Christianson, Journey Museum;
- History of Ellsworth Air Force Base — South Dakota Air & Space Museum with Col. Jeff Engelker and Kim Morey;
- The 1972 Rapid City Flood with Corey Christiansen, Journey Museum.