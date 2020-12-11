Black Hills tourism industry reports strong results despite pandemic

Tourism in the Black Hills and Badlands had a strong showing despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the overall tourism index down just 15 percent for the fiscal year, officials announced this week.
The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association held its 81st annual meeting Wednesday via Zoom to report the tourism impact from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30. Greg Valladolid, vice president of marketing for the association, said there were many uncertainties over how the fiscal year would end, but it was generally favorable.
"In October of 2019, we found ourselves in a familiar position — looking forward to a bright and positive future," Valladolid said. "As we rounded the corner and welcomed 2020, we were abruptly halted in our path. Not only as an organization but together as an industry. Thus far, the journey of 2020 brought us a bevy of uncertainty and choices to be made. We accept this with fluidity as our mindset."
Valladolid said the association looks at four categories to determine a tourism index — visitors to the national parks in the Black Hills and Badlands, taxable sales directly tied to tourism, hotel occupancy and gaming in Deadwood.
During the association's fiscal year, more than 3.7 million tourists visited the area's national parks and spent $390 million in the region. Hotel occupancy rates for the year stood at 45.26 percent and Deadwood's gaming handle was more than $1.2 billion.
Valladolid said those numbers indicate that tourism was down 15.37 percent over the previous year.
"However, that's not the entire story," he said. "As we look back on the last number of months, we can see that April was one of the worst months we had. Subsequently, May, June, July, August and September we saw improvements across the board."
Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of the tourism association, reported on the economic impact of tourism on the region.
"Despite heading into the peak travel season with uncertainty, BH&B's responsive approach contributed to another successful tourism season for the region in 2020," Thomson said. "We're committed to leading the industry on the road to recovery and have a positive outlook for 2021."
The association's tourism website set a record year, Valladolid said, with more than 3.3 million page views. The highest amount of web traffic occurred near July 4, culminating with the return of a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore and President Donald Trump's visit.
Valladolid said the association provided a live stream video of the fireworks show and Trump's remarks, which caused a spike in website visits.
The top ten states of interest were: Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, California, Texas, Wisconsin and Missouri.
Valladolid outlined the association's plans for their 2021 marketing initiatives, including new programs with local, regional and national advertising providers. The association will also continue to focus on regional economic support.
Following the meeting, BH&B presented the Special Achievement and Black Hills Pioneer awards during an award ceremony that recognized an individual and organizations that have made significant contributions to the tourism industry.
In an unprecedented move, BH&B presented the 2020 Special Achievement Award to the entire Black Hills and Badlands tourism industry.
Thomson said everyone who makes up this robust industry played a part in significantly impacting the Black Hills and Badlands region's tourism economy during a year unlike any other.
Susan Johnson, CEO of Black Hills Central Reservations, received the 2020 Black Hills Pioneer Award. BH&B recognized Johnson for dedicating her career to establishing Black Hills and Badlands as a year-round travel destination while increasing the tourism industry's economic impact on the region.
