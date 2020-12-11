Black Hills tourism industry reports strong results despite pandemic

Tourism in the Black Hills and Badlands had a strong showing despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the overall tourism index down just 15 percent for the fiscal year, officials announced this week.

The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association held its 81st annual meeting Wednesday via Zoom to report the tourism impact from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30. Greg Valladolid, vice president of marketing for the association, said there were many uncertainties over how the fiscal year would end, but it was generally favorable.

"In October of 2019, we found ourselves in a familiar position — looking forward to a bright and positive future," Valladolid said. "As we rounded the corner and welcomed 2020, we were abruptly halted in our path. Not only as an organization but together as an industry. Thus far, the journey of 2020 brought us a bevy of uncertainty and choices to be made. We accept this with fluidity as our mindset."

Valladolid said the association looks at four categories to determine a tourism index — visitors to the national parks in the Black Hills and Badlands, taxable sales directly tied to tourism, hotel occupancy and gaming in Deadwood.