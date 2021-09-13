Black Hills Trails to add 15 miles of trail in Rapid City

About 15 miles of non-motorized single-track trail is being constructed in Rapid City by Black Hills Trails, according to a news release.

Black Hills Trails is a nonprofit operation led by volunteers who are known for improving trails in the Sturgis area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The new trail system will connect the existing Shanks and Schroeder motorized-use trails located north of Buzzards Roost by Hisega," the release states.

"Connecting and improving previously unofficial trails allows for an officially designated National Forest trail that can be legally maintained and improved. Parking will also be easily accessible. The group is optimistic about having the new trail system complete by summer 2022."

For more information, and to support Black Hills Trails, visit www.BlackHillsTrails.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0