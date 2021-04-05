Black Hills under winter storm warning for Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm warning for six inches or more of snow Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, but the adverse conditions shouldn't last long.

According to a bulletin Monday afternoon, a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to bring heavy precipitation to much of the northern and central plains Tuesday through Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow is expected with this system across the Black Hills Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, particularly at higher elevations.

Snow over the Black Hills should taper off Tuesday night, the weather service said. Snow will also be possible over the foothills and plains Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the weather service said confidence in total accumulations across the foothills and plains is low due to recent warmth and the warmer temperatures expected at lower elevations during this storm.