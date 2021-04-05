Black Hills under winter storm warning for Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm warning for six inches or more of snow Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, but the adverse conditions shouldn't last long.
According to a bulletin Monday afternoon, a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to bring heavy precipitation to much of the northern and central plains Tuesday through Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow is expected with this system across the Black Hills Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, particularly at higher elevations.
Snow over the Black Hills should taper off Tuesday night, the weather service said. Snow will also be possible over the foothills and plains Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, the weather service said confidence in total accumulations across the foothills and plains is low due to recent warmth and the warmer temperatures expected at lower elevations during this storm.
The winter storm warning is expected to impact the northern, central and southern Black Hills and the Wyoming Bear Lodge Mountains. Impacted areas in South Dakota include Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, Nemo, Hill City, Keystone, Mount Rushmore, Deerfield, Hisega, Mystic, Pactola Reservoir, Rochford, Rockerville, Custer, Jewel Cave National Monument, Pringle, Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park.
In Rapid City, the National Weather Service is forecasting a dusting or up to two inches of snow Tuesday, depending on location in the city. The higher amounts of snow are possible near the foothills.
Temperatures in Rapid City are expected to fall to 35 degrees by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures to climb back into the low- to mid-50s on Wednesday, and to the mid-60s by Thursday.
